Vincent raises his hand to be counted

Harare – About a decade ago, Virginia Tech coach Jay Hardwick was left wondering what had been thrown at him after first seeing Scott Vincent, the then skinny teenage golfer from Harare, who had arrived at the American university on a golf scholarship amid a wave of promises he could be polished into a diamond.

Such was the physical appearance of Vincent, who appeared like a skinny boy still enmeshed in the innocence of primary school, that Hardwick – someone who can be trusted when it comes to making the right calls on first appearances – was left a troubled man.

That encounter was at the 2007 Junior Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

“Scott was so little,” Hardwick, who is now in his 34th season at Virginia Tech, told the authoritative Golf Channel, “that I thought he could have been a mascot.”

Hardwick had handled a number of teenage golf prodigies from Zimbabwe before, including Brendon de Jonge, but had never seen anyone like Vincent in terms of physical appearances.

But just the fact that he came from Zimbabwe, a country with a tradition of producing some of the world’s best golfers, convinced Hardwick that, maybe, there was a diamond in that tiny shell of an individual.

If there is any coach who knows the potential that abounds, when it comes to golf in Zimbabwean players, then it has to be Hardwick.

“Great, soft hands,” he said.

“I don’t know whether it’s the conditions that they play at home and when they come over here it’s so much better, but they all had great short games. When you have that, you can score.”

And, Vincent, agreed.

“A lot of courses in Zimbabwe are very dry and run-down, not in very good shape, and I learned how to play on those as well as some of the good courses,” he said.

“I spent a lot more time practicing my short game growing up than any other part of my game.”

A few years later, Vincent is slowly transforming himself into the next big thing from Zimbabwe as he starts to build his profile on the profile circuit.

He is from the country that gave the world Nick Price, winner of three Major golf titles in the prime of his career in the ‘90s, Mark McNulty, as good a player as they were back in his time, and Tony Johnstone.

And last weekend, Vincent – whose beard now makes it difficult to recognise him as that tiny chap with boyish looks just a few years ago – beat a number of former Major winners, including the legendary Ernie Els of South Africa, to finish tied fourth in the European Tour sanctioned BMW South African Open.

The 42 243 euros that he earned was his biggest pay cheque since the 25-year-old turned professional two years ago.

He now stands in 18th place in the Race to Dubai and after finishing ninth in Fiji in August last year, his performance in South Africa shows he is a player on the rise.

When he shot a second round six-under 66 to force himself into contention at the Glendower Golf Club, he made a lot of people start taking notice of him.

“It’s obviously great to be here. I had to go and qualify so just being in the tournament was a huge plus for me,” Vincent told the Sunshine Tour website.

“I can say being in that qualifier helps because you are, obviously, focused on bringing your game early in the week and hope it lasts the whole week. So, all in all, I think it’s helped me. It would be nice to get in without having to qualify but I’m happy where I’m standing right now.

“It’s nice coming out here and playing some really good golf. It’s a good way to start the year. The course is great; tough but in really good shape. The greens are fantastic.

“The putting has been great. I’m very, very happy with how that is. My iron play also has been very solid. The woods need a little bit work on, so I am going to hit the range and try to fix that a little bit. But, all in all, it’s not too bad.”

He started with a 70 on the opening day of the world’s second oldest national golf championship and followed that up with a six-under-par 66, a one-under-par 71 and a five-under-par 67 to finish on 14-under-par 274 for a tie of fourth place.

But, for Vincent, just looking at the final leaderboard and seeing he had beaten Els, who finished tied 31st, Charl Schwartzel , another former Major winner who finished tied 15th and Retief Goosen, who has a number of Major titles in his cabinet, who finished tied 20th, must have been refreshing.

Els is the last Southern African golfer to win a Major when he captured his fourth at the British Open in 2012 at Royal Lytham, his fourth Major crown, to become one of just six golfers to twice win both the British Open and the US Open titles.

Of course, there is a wave of fresh talent that has been coming through the game as Southern Africa waits for its next Major title winning superstar and, while these are early days yet and a lot of work still needs to be done, Vincent is raising his hand to be counted.