ZCDC to resume diamond sales next month: Minister

Kuda Bwititi

Harare – Zimbabwe will resume selling its diamonds next month, the country’s Minister of Mines and Mining Development has said.

The country had suspended the sale of its diamonds for over a year and jettisoned private companies that were mining the gem-rich Chiadzwa diamond fields to pave way for the State-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).

This followed concerns of lack of transparency as well as reports of other illicit dealings such as under-pricing of the precious stones.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament in Zimbabwe’s National Assembly last week, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said diamond sales would resume this February.

“Last year, no diamonds were sold. There will be a first batch, which is due for sale in February.”

Minister Chitando said Zimbabwean authorities had put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure transparency in the marketing of the diamonds “…and when that happens, a modus operandi which covers the controls and accountabilities relating to that will be announced without fail”.

Statistics from the ZCDC show that the country has a stockpile of about 2 million carats of diamonds, which are expected to rake in around US$200 million at a projected price of US$100 carat.

Previously, Zimbabwe’s diamond sales averaged US$50 a carat but authorities in Harare believe the country’s precious stones can fetch more.

Some of the cocktail of measures to aggressively market the diamonds include a tripartite framework that involves first-ever involvement of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, which will work with Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and ZCDC.

ZCDC has also enhanced the cleaning of diamonds in a development that has increased the gem quality of stones.

Another new measure will see engagement of expert Government Diamond Evaluators from other countries to assist in valuation of the stones.

Plans are also afoot to establish a sorting house to enhance diamond value management.

In an interview, ZCDC chief executive Dr Morris Mpofu said his company had revamped the entire diamond valuation process to enhance transparency.

“ZCDC’s diagnostic analysis conducted during the first quarter of 2017 as part of strategy formulation and business modelling indicated that Zimbabwe’s diamonds were under-priced in the market.

“These developments affected revenues generated from diamond mining to benefit the fiscus. In addition, lack of transparency and accountability from some of the former miners also meant that Government could not fully realise the country’s diamond proceeds.

“ZCDC’s business model was developed with a strategic intent to de-risk and ensure implementation of an effective diamond value management framework.”

Recent statistics from the Kimberly Process Annual Global Summary of diamond production show that Zimbabwe’s diamonds are the least priced in Southern Africa with Lesotho the highest priced at an average price of more than US$1,000 per carat.

Namibia sells its diamonds at an average price of more than US$500 per carat while for South Africa and Botswana, the average prices are US$150 and US$138, respectively.