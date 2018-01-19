Zim hosts ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier

Robson Sharuko

Harare – Zimbabwe will get the biggest cricket festival, to be held in Southern Africa in 15 years, underway when the Chevrons feature in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 Qualifier at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on March 4.

The three-week tournament, which will feature 10 teams drawn from across the world, will be the biggest cricket show in this part of the globe since the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup bandwagon rolled into Harare and South Africa.

The West Indies, who won the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup in 1975 when they beat Australia by 17 runs at Lord’s in London before a 24,000 crowd and then defended their crown by defeating hosts England at the same venue four years later by 92 runs before 32,000 fans, will be the star attractions at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 Qualifier.

The Windies will play in Group A alongside Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and the ICC World Cricket League Division Two winners.

“We see this as a very important tournament. We all know the magnitude and importance of this event as we look to qualify for the World Cup in the United Kingdom next year,” Windies skipper Jason Holder, who has played 70 One Day Internationals (ODIs) in a five-year international career, told the ICC.

“It will be a challenge and we sat down and have formulated plans as to how best to approach the tournament.

“It will be short and we will treat every match as a must-win game — with three teams from each group moving into the Super Sixes, and the top two moving to the final — thereby earning a spot at the World Cup, there is all to play for.”

Hosts Zimbabwe are seeded second in Group B and will take on bogey side Afghanistan, Scotland, Hong Kong and the runners-up of the ICC Cricket League Division Two.

“It means so much to me, our team and the Zimbabweans in general that such a huge event will be taking place in our small but cricket-crazy country,” Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer told the ICC.

“There is already a buzz around Zimbabwe over the qualifiers and we cannot wait to have the participating teams here and for the tournament to start.

“Zimbabwe have a great chance of qualifying, especially at home. But we are aware the tournament will have many good teams and even the Associate sides can be very dangerous on their day. This means the tournament will be very tough, but if we play to our full potential I do not see an issue with us qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In short, a thrilling tournament is on the cards.”

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, the traditional home of cricket in Zimbabwe, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which has also hosted a number of international matches, including the recent tour of the Windies to this country for a one-off Test match, Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare and Kwekwe Sports Club in the Midlands.

Thirty-four matches will be played between March 4 and 25, with the final being staged at Harare Sports Club and the two finalists qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, which also comes with a massive financial boost.

The remaining two qualifiers will be confirmed in Namibia from February 8 to 15 when the hosts join Canada, Kenya, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to battle for the right to play in Harare and a chance to upstage the big boys for a date with the heavyweights in England next year.

Kenya will be hoping to return to the big time after years in the wilderness with cricket in that country going through some tough times since they held the globe spellbound by somehow punching above their weight to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003.

“Eighty-three teams had embarked on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 way back in 2013 through the ICC World Cricket League, introduced to give the teams outside the top 12 meaningful competition as part of the World Cup qualification,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The 10 teams taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 are split into two groups of five teams. The Windies, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and winners of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 make up Group A, while Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Hong Kong and runners-up of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 form Group B.

“Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage. The teams each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.

“The finalists will both progress to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, whilst the Netherlands (ICC World Cricket League Championship winners) and the three highest finishing Associate Members will earn ODI status till 2022 upon the conclusion of the event.

“As such, only matches between Afghanistan, Ireland, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, the Windies, Zimbabwe and potentially the United Arab Emirates (if they qualify) will have ODI status in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

“Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening day of the tournament on 4 March when they will take on the runners-up from the Namibia tournament at the Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo, while the Windies will square-off against the winners of the Namibia tournament on 6 March at Old Hararians Cricket Club in Harare.

“Scotland will defend the title they had won at Bert Sutcliffe, Lincoln, New Zealand, in February 2014 when they defeated the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs. Preston Mommsen had won the player of the final for his unbeaten 139.”

Amid the explosion of political changes in Zimbabwe in November, which ended in former President Robert Mugabe handing in his resignation following a military intervention to restore the legacy of the country’s liberation struggle and coupled with widespread protests on the streets calling for him to leave, there were some people who wanted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 Qualifier to be moved from this country.

However, the ICC stood firm and resisted all those underhand movements and the Zimbabweans believe they will stage a very successful tournament.

“We are tremendously excited to be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 event which will bring some of the world’s most talented and gifted cricketers to our beautiful country,” Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“As the very proud hosts, we are very passionate about what we do on and off the field and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure we deliver an extraordinarily memorable tournament.

“While the ultimate goal for the teams involved will be to secure one of the two remaining berths at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, tournaments such as the qualifier event always provide the platform for raw talent and unheralded players to emerge and this can only put the game of cricket in good stead.”

ICC chief executive, David Richardson, said they were looking forward for a very competitive tournament in Zimbabwe.

“This will undoubtedly be a competitive and hard fought tournament with two tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup up for grabs as well as ODI status. Seeing four Full Member sides up against our best Associate Member teams who have progressed through qualification will make for some exciting cricket,” he said.

“This is the conclusion of a four-year qualification process that began with regional events and progressed through to the global World Cricket League. There is a huge amount at stake for all ten teams battling it out for the remaining two spots at the ICC Cricket World Cup.”

Groups:

Group A: Windies (A1); Ireland (A2); Netherlands (A3); Papua New Guinea (A4); ICC World Cricket League Division 2 (WCL Div.2) winner (A5)

Group B: Afghanistan (B1); Zimbabwe (B2); Scotland (B3); Hong Kong (B4); ICC World Cricket League Division 2 (WCL Div.2) runners-up (B5)

Fixtures (warm-up matches)

Tuesday, 27 February – Afghanistan v Windies, Harare Sports Club (HSC); Hong Kong v Netherlands, Old Hararians (OH); WCL Div.2 (winner) v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), Kwekwe (KK); Zimbabwe v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club (QSC); Scotland v PNG, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC)

Thursday, 1 March – WCL Div.2 (winners) v Windies, Harare Sports Club (HSC); Afghanistan v Netherlands, Old Hararians (OH); Hong Kong v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), Kwekwe (KK); Scotland v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club (QSC); Zimbabwe v PNG, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC)

Tournament Proper

(first round)

Sunday, 4 March – PNG v WCL Div.2 winner, HSC; Ireland v Netherlands, OH; Zimbabwe v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), Queens Sports Club (QSC); Afghanistan v Scotland, BAC

Tuesday, 6 March – PNG v Ireland, HSC; Windies v WCL Div.2 (winner), OH; Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, QSC; Scotland v Hong Kong, BAC

Thursday, 8 March – Netherlands v WCL Div.2 (winner), HSC; Windies v PNG, OH; Scotland v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), QSC; Afghanistan v Hong Kong, BAC

Saturday, 10 March – Windies v Ireland, HSC; PNG v Netherlands, OH; Zimbabwe v Hong Kong, QSC; Afghanistan v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), BAC

Monday, 12 March – Windies v Netherlands, HSC; Ireland v WCL Div.2 (winners), OH; Hong Kong v WCL Div.2 (runners-up), QSC; Zimbabwe v Scotland, BAC

Super Sixes

Thursday, 15 March – A1 v B1, HSC; A3 v B3, QSC; A5 v B4 (play-off), OH; A4 v B5 (play-off), KK

Friday, 16 March – A2 v B2, HSC

Saturday, 17 March – 9th/10th position play-off, OH; 7th/8th position play-off, KK

Sunday, 18 March – A2 v B3, HSC

Monday, 19 March – A1 v B2, HSC

Tuesday, 20 March – A3 v B1, HSC

Thursday, 22 March – A1 v B3, HSC; A3 v B2, OH

Friday, 23 March – A2 v B1, HSC

Sunday, 25 March – FINAL, HSC