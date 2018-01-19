Zimbabwe President says no to SA rand

Kuda Bwititi

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his country will not adopt the South African rand as its official currency but will wait for the appropriate time to issue its own legal tender.

His comments come against a groundswell of speculation that Zimbabwe would adopt the rand like other Southern African countries such as Lesotho, Namibia, and Swaziland, which use the South African currency as their legal tender alongside their own currencies pegged at similar value to the rand.

Zimbabwe jettisoned its local currency in 2009 after an economic implosion in 2008 that saw inflation reaching an astonishing 89.7 sextillion, which is the second highest in history.

The country adopted the multi-currency system, dominated by the US dollar to restore economic stability.

During the hyper-inflationary crunch, Zimbabwe’s highest denomination was a 100 trillion-dollar note that could only buy a handful of groceries.

Fears of the hyper-inflationary trend still abound in Zimbabwe and the government has maintained that the local currency will only be reintroduced if the right conditions are in place, but still any talk of a return to the local currency causes anxiety in the country.

In recent years, some of Zimbabwe’s industrialists and economists have advocated for the country to join the rand monetary union, arguing that this would increase competitiveness and minimise distortions that come a result of pegging most goods and services to the United States dollar.

The calls to adopt the rand were also premised on South Africa’s status as Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner.

Addressing Zimbabweans living in Namibia during his State visit to Windhoek on Monday, Mnangagwa gave a definitive position that Harare would not adopt the rand.

“What we can say is that we would like to work towards introducing our own currency in the near future when all the fundamentals are met but certainly we will not be adopting the South Africa rand but the Zimbabwean currency.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was counting on assistance from SADC to achieve economic growth.

“We are focusing now on issues of development of our economy and bettering the conditions of our people and we are receiving support from SADC member countries as well as from countries beyond our region.

“We are receiving positive signals of cooperation in the area of economic cooperation (from SADC),” he said.

Last week, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Terrence Mukupe, said a new currency would be introduced once the right economic fundamentals are in place.

In 2016, Zimbabwe introduced bond notes, which are a surrogate currency backed by a US$200 million facility from Afreximbank.

The bond notes are pegged at 1:1 to the United States on the official market, but are valued lower on the “black market’’ where they are trading at around 1:1:50 to the US dollar.