AU declares 2018 anti-corruption year

Harare – The African Union (AU) said on Monday it has declared 2018 the African anti-corruption year as the continental body pushes to fight the vice that has impeded progress in socio-economic development to uplift the lives on millions.

The continents’ Heads of State and Government meet at the AU headquarters for their 30th assembly next week, with Zimbabwe’s new leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, set to make his maiden appearance.

This year’s summit will be in line with the objective against graft, run under the theme: “Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa’s transformation”.

“Under the leadership of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), the African Union, its organs, Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), civil society organizations together with citizens will embark on a journey to address the urgent need to curb corruption which is a major societal flaw causing setbacks in the socio-economic and political development of the continent,” the continental body said.

“Corruption continues to hamper efforts aimed at promoting democratic governance, socio-economic transformation, peace and security, and the enjoyment of human rights in the AU member states.”

The AU said graft cases continued to erode public confidence in governance systems as political leaders concentrated on short term gains and payoffs.

“Rather than looking towards a sustainable future that works for everyone, many have been left with a sense of desperation about the ideals of progress, technology, trade, and globalization because of the prominence and inequality fostered by corruption,” the AU said.

The continental body has adopted various instruments such as the AU Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption (AUCPCC), adopted in 2003, the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Public Service and Administration and the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralization, Local Governance and Local Development all aimed at tackling graft in various spheres.

The AU warned that failure to deal with corruption would see Africa failing to attain its goals under it long term vision, Agenda 2063.

“The challenge however remains commitment to institutional approaches to combating corruption and other governance challenges on one hand and bridging the gap between norm-setting and norm-implementation through appropriate measures at local, national, regional and continental levels on the other hand,” the AU said. – New Ziana