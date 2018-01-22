AU declares 2018 anti-corruption year

Jan 22, 2018
192 Views

Harare  – The African Union (AU) said on  Monday it has declared 2018 the African anti-corruption year as the  continental body pushes to fight the vice that has impeded progress in  socio-economic development to uplift the lives on millions.
The continents’ Heads of State and Government meet at the AU  headquarters for their 30th assembly next week, with Zimbabwe’s new  leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, set to make his maiden appearance.

This year’s summit will be in line with the objective against graft, run under the theme: “Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable  path to Africa’s transformation”.

“Under the leadership of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption  (AUABC), the African Union, its organs, Member States, Regional Economic  Communities (RECs), civil society organizations together with citizens  will embark on a journey to address the urgent need to curb corruption  which is a major societal flaw causing setbacks in the socio-economic  and political development of the continent,” the continental body said.

“Corruption continues to hamper efforts aimed at promoting democratic  governance, socio-economic transformation, peace and security, and the  enjoyment of human rights in the AU member states.”

The AU said graft cases continued to erode public confidence in  governance systems as political leaders concentrated on short term gains  and payoffs.

“Rather than looking towards a sustainable future that works for  everyone, many have been left with a sense of desperation about the  ideals of progress, technology, trade, and globalization because of the  prominence and inequality fostered by corruption,” the AU said.

The continental body has adopted various instruments such as the AU  Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption (AUCPCC), adopted in  2003, the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Public Service  and Administration and the African Charter on the Values and Principles  of Decentralization, Local Governance and Local Development all aimed at  tackling graft in various spheres.
The AU warned that failure to deal with corruption would see Africa  failing to attain its goals under  it long term vision, Agenda 2063.

“The challenge however remains commitment to institutional approaches  to combating corruption and other governance challenges on one hand and  bridging the gap between norm-setting and norm-implementation through  appropriate measures at local, national, regional and continental levels  on the other hand,” the AU said. – New Ziana

Tags

Africa African Union Agriculture ANC Angola Botswana Calle Schlettwein China Climate change development Donald Trump DRC drought economic economic growth economy elections ELECTRICITY El Niño FIFA football Growth hiv HIV/AIDS industrialisation Lesotho Mozambique Namibia poverty president Emmerson Mnangagwa President Hage Geingob President Ian Khama President Jacob Zuma President Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe SADC South Africa southern africa SWAPO Trade Women Zambia Zanu-PF Zim Zimbabwe

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Recent Posts

Recent Stories

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.

Recent Comments

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.