ED leaves for Davos

Southern Times Reporter

Harare- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare Monday morning to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in what is a seen as a monumental deputation in the country’s efforts to reengage with the international community and global business leaders.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by a 37-member delegation that includes cabinet ministers, senior government officials and technocrats.

The recently inaugurated Mnangagwa will deliver an address at the WEF summit, hold bilateral meetings as well as engage with business leaders in his bid to lure investors to Zimbabwe, which has been under isolation from some international investors for many years.

President Mnangagwa is one of the 10 heads of states from Africa who have been invited from Africa.

The trip to Davos is Mnangagwa’s first trip outside the continent since his inauguration on November 24, and marks his pledge to international re-engagement.

So far, he has visited Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

South Africa’s Deputy Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend the high profile summit alongside other global leaders that include Donald Trump (US President), Emmanuel Macron (French president), Theresa May (United Kingdom prime minister), among other prominent names.

According to a WEF press release, a record 70 heads of state or government and “38 heads of major international organizations as well as the largest proportion of women leaders ever” will attend the summit that will run under the theme, “Creating a shared future in a fractured world”.

The summit is expected to focus on “reinvigorating international collaboration as a way of solving shared challenges in an era increasingly defined by societies under strain and competition between nations”, according to WEF.

Zimbabwe’s policy thrust after President Mnagangwa took oath of office in November is anchored on re-engagement with regional and international partners both economically and politically.