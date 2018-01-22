Hope for cervical patients in Zim

Charity Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwean women are expected to benefit immensely from the $500 000 cervical cancer screening machine donated by the Chinese ambassador today in Harare.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping said his government was committed to advancing health services in Zimbabwe.

“China and Zimbabwe enjoy profound and traditional relations of friendship and have carried out very close co-operations in all fields since Zimbabwe liberation struggle. For the past decades, the Chinese government and its people have spared no effort in helping the Zimbabweans building their homeland, developing the economy, improving living standards of the people, reducing poverty and fighting against natural disasters. Together we have achieved remarkable success, especially in agricultural, health and education sector,” he said.

Apart from the screening cervical cancer machine, the Chinese government also brought experts to give medical checks and conduct philanthropic operations and consultations.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa said the Chinese assistance was greatly appreciated as most women in Zimbabwe died to cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer remains the commonest cancer among women in Zimbabwe, accounting for 33 percent of cancers in women. It is estimated that every year, 2 270 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1 451 will die from the disease. This translates to about four women per day. Cervical cancer is the dominant malignancy in the black female population of Harare,” he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa urged women to register for early cervical cancer screening and treatment.

In Africa, women aged 15 years and older are at risk of developing cervical cancer, approximately 80,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer per year, and more than 60,000 women die from the disease.

Health experts site lack of finances and lack of knowledge of the disease as some of the major challenges Africa faces when addressing cervical cancer.