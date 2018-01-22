Standard Bank to assist students in financial need

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Standard Bank says it will be issuing loans for students whose families can otherwise not carry the immediate financial responsibilities of tertiary education.

The move follows NSFAF’s uncertainty as to whether or not certain students will be awarded funding during the academic year and many matriculants are in danger of not being able to afford tuition fees for up to 50% of the academic year.

“It goes without saying that a matriculant fresh out of high school does not readily have R50,000 for registration and tuition for the first semester of university, let along for the whole year or the remaining three years,” said Garth Peterson, Standard Bank’s head of prestige and student banking.

“Most families will try to set aside some savings but are spread too thin with all their other responsibilities. Fortunately, Standard Bank understands that everyone deserves a chance to further their studies and offers a student loan to help with that.”

It was also common knowledge that banks and institutes like Namibia Mutual Insurance Companies and Letshego readily approved student loans without much hassle other than the basic requirements of the surety signature of a reliable guardian or relative, with the condition of keeping one’s achievement rate above a certain average.

Petersen said Standard Bank required the same criteria, catering for both part-time and full-time students while being able to apply at any of the bank’s branches to see if they were eligible.

“We want to help you make your mark on the world and become all that you can be by helping you pay for your studies,” Peterson said.

“If you are a full time student you will only need to start repaying the loan once you graduate. However, during the course of your study you or your surety will need to pay the interest on a monthly basis. If you are a part-time student you will need to start repaying your loan while you are studying.”

He said the bank grants loans for a specific year of study only, and therefore students needed to reapply annually for renewal.