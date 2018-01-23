GMB in $208 million loss as Parly queries new boss appointment

Harare – The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) recorded a $208 million loss in 2017 owing to the Government pricing policy which makes it buy grain at $390 per tonne while selling it for $270, general manager Rocky Mutenha told Parliament on Tuesday.

“The GMB achieved a clean and unqualified audit opinion on its 2016/17 financial statements. The audited financial statements reflect an accumulated loss position of $208 968 178. This has been as a result of pricing policy where GMB is buying maize at $390 and selling to millers at $240 to $270 per tonne,” Mutenha told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

Mutenha said in other countries maize prices are lower, for instance in Zambia its $150 per tonne while in Brazil it ranges between $135 to $140.

The Committee also heard that Mutenha, who became GMB general manager last May, immediately took leave for several months on health grounds resulting in him working for a short period in 2017.

General manager in charge of operations, Lawrence Jasi was the acting general manager in Mutenha’s absence.

“I was acting from February 1, 2016 up to May 2017. In May, the substantive general manager was appointed. He was coming to work but he took leave in between for some health reasons but he has been coming to work. He went on leave in June and then he went again in August then returned in October,” said Jasi.

Committee chair, Gokwe –Nembudziya legislator Justice Wadyajena queried how Mutenha was hired to manage a strategic unit mandated to secure the country’s grain yet he was allegedly unfit.

But GMB chair Charles Chikaura said such appointments are recommended by the board and authorised by the Minister of Agriculture.

The Committee then ordered Mutenha to submit his curriculum vitae for further investigations into his appointment.

– New Ziana.