Speaker of Finnish parliament visits Namibia

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – The Speaker of the Parliament of NN Maria Lohela is in Namibia on invitation from his Namibian counterpart Peter Katjavivi.

Lohela is accompanied by her spouse Samppa Mattila and five other officials namely, Pakka Puska (MP), Olli Poika Parviainen (MP), Marjo Timonen, head of information, Laura Kamras, counsellor and lastly Marianne Heino, an assistant.

The purpose of the visit is to seek and consolidate concrete co-operation and consultation between the two legislatures.

Namibian ambassador to Finland Bonny Haufiku said, “Finland is an old parliament and has had relations with Namibia since the late 1800s. Namibia can learn and benefit from this relationship to strengthen and improve our local parliament.”

The Finnish have also discussed the possibility of having a fully embraced e-parliament as a form of modernisation through training and capacity building.

“The Finnish Embassy believes that the two parliaments should cooperate at bilateral, regional and global levels and that Namibia’s partners in SADC, AU and EU should appreciate these prospects and initiatives at these international levels,” Haufiku said.

Lohela will meet with various leaders and MPs during her visit as well as pay courtesy calls on President Hage Geingob, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, and the Mayor of Windhoek. She will also visit the National Heroes Acre and the national museum.