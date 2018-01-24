Zim sets new investment guidelines

Business Writer

Zimbabwe last week unveiled fresh policy guidelines to woo investors with the country placing mining as the major attraction for investment while re-emphasising a host of new reforms which have been set by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa launched the guidelines, titled Investment Guidelines and Opportunities in Zimbabwe, at a preparatory meeting for the World Economic Forum in Harare last Thursday.

According to the guidelines, mining is the top priority to lure investment, alongside manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, ICT and infrastructure development.

“Mining is the major attraction of the country with over 60 international tradable minerals. Zimbabwe has the second highest deposits of platinum in the world. Major mineral belts include Great Dyke belt (PGMs chrome, gold, etc), coalfields include Beitbridge-Gokwe-Hwange belt and Marange diamond fields.”

The report stated that Zimbabwe has a rich treasure trove of minerals that include estimated reserves of 13 million tonnes of gold, 2, 8 billion tonnes of platinum, 930 million tonnes of chromite, 26 billon tonnes of coal, 4, 5 million tonnes of nickel, as well as 30 billion tonnes of iron ore among other minerals.

In his foreword to the investment policy, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s economy will be premised on market principles.

“Zimbabwe’s economy will be founded on sound market principles and principles of legal protection that encourage and protect private enterprise and the fruits thereof, while gainfully interacting with strategic public enterprises run professionally and profitably, all to yield a properly run national economy in which there is room and opportunity for everyone,’’ he said.

He said the Zimbabwean government would protect the rights of foreign and local investors.

“The government commits to treating all foreign and domestic investors and investments as favourably as any other investor in like situation in relation to the establishment, expansion and operation of their investments, subject to such exceptions as are provided for in domestic laws, regulations and policies.

“The new investment law shall ensure non-discrimination between domestic and foreign investors and shall accord all foreign investors and their investments treatment no less favourable than that accorded in like situations to domestic investors in relation to the establishment, expansion, operation and protection of their investments, with any specific exceptions being provided for in a negative list to be annexed as a schedule to the law,” Mnangagwa said.

He also explained government’s immediate plans, which include compensation of farmers, who lost their investments through the land reform programme.

“To ensure equitable compensation, the government of Zimbabwe is considering a number of measures, including the establishment of a special ad-hoc tribunal based on international good practices to determine, among others, the values of compensation payable and modalities for payment.

“The government of Zimbabwe will amend the Indigenisation and Empowerment Act in order to ensure certainty for investors.

“While the government will encourage partnerships between international and Zimbabwean firms, the proposed amendments will confine the 51/49 percent indigenisation threshold for only two minerals in the extractive sector, namely diamonds and platinum,” he said.

He also said government would speed up implementation of the Special Economic Zones.

President Mnangagwa said government would also adopt an Action Plan to be implemented within the next six months for modernisation of legal framework for investment, publish an inventory of all incentives available that will be periodically updated and also provide for investor retention policies among others.

Since taking office on November 24 last year, Mnangagwa has adopted a number of reforms, chief among them the ditching of the indigenisation policy that limited ownership and control of resources by foreign investors.