BAN in drive to support underprivileged learners

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – The Banker’s Association of Namibia (BAN) is launching a nationwide collection campaign under the theme “SHAKE A TIN” which will take off on 22nd Feb 2018.

In a statement, BAN said the campaign will involve bank employees taking to the streets and shaking tins in support of underprivileged learners in need of stationery and school supplies.

On Wednesday, collection points for stationery donations from the public were set up countrywide at all participating branches in order to give the campaign a month’s head start before the final “SHAKE A TIN” drive on the final day of the campaign.

“Education has been highlighted as one of the most important investments we can make in nation building and BAN is proud to be able to step in and support selected schools,” says chairperson of BAN, Baronice Hans.

“By joining hands with Writers of Hope, BAN aims to collect as much stationery as possible, raise additional funds and through extra activities and donations, help make a difference and play our part in building our future,” Hans said.

Apart from being chairperson of BAN, Hans is also the managing director of Bank Windhoek which is commonly known for investing and sponsoring arts and education projects countrywide annually.

Established in 1997, BAN celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. The association consists of the major banking institutions in Namibia, namely Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, Nedbank, First National Bank, Letshego and Bank Bic.

Dedicated to making a difference on issues that are relevant to the banking and social sector, as well as issues of common interest, BAN supports worthy and socially uplifting causes in a non- competitive environment where small, collective contributions could make a big difference.

Donations can consist of used or new stationery items ranging from pens, rulers and sharpeners to writing pads, exercise books, book bags and even reading material.

BAN said it is inviting the public to participate in this initiative of building the future as “it takes a village to raise a child”.