SADC secretariat briefs AU on contingent force to Lesotho

Sharon Kavhu

The SADC secretariat yesterday briefed the African Union Peace and Security Council on its deployment of the SADC Preventive Mission in Lesotho.

According to information posted on the SADC Secretariat website, the director of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, Jorge Cardoso undertook the briefing at AU headquarters in the old Conference Room in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In his briefing, Cardoso said SADC deployed 258 personnel comprising of military, police, intelligence and civilian experts to help stabilise the country after the breakdown of rule of law in September, 2017 following the assassination of Lesotho Defence Force Commander, Lieutenant-Gen Khoantle Motsomotso.

“The deployment was undertaken on the request of Lesotho government, and was in accordance with the United Nations Charter, Chapter VI; the AU Peace and Security Protocol and relevant provisions contained in the SADC treaty; SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and the MoU establishing the SADC Standby Brigade of 2007,” highlighted Cardoso.

He said the objective of the mission is to stabilise the political and security situation in Lesotho and create a secure, stable and peaceful environment conducive for the rule of law necessary for the implementation of constitutional, parliamentary judicial and, public and security sector reforms.

However, Cardoso said that there is a need for the SADC region to mobilise more resources in order for the SADC Preventive Mission in Lesotho (SAPMIL) to fulfil its mandate.

“A total budget for SAPMIL is estimated at US$4,761,295 for the initial six months’ period, and an amount of US$3,174,997 is currently available from SADC internal resources. There is therefore a shortfall of US$1,613,928 that the region needs to urgently mobilise in order for the mission to fulfill its mandate which SADC is requesting for the AU and cooperating partners to contribute,” said Cardoso.

“Apart from financial assistance requested, SADC is also seeking technical support from the AU for the Contingent Force in order to bring tangible results and achieve lasting peace and security in the Kingdom of Lesotho.”