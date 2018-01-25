UN Secretary General set to attend African Union Summit

Jan 25, 2018
Addis Ababa – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will this weekend attend the African Union Summit that started in Addis Ababa on January 22.

In a statement, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) said the summit will be held under the theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

“Some of the SG’s activities include a high-level breakfast on Equal Access of African Women in High Level Positions at the African Union and in the United Nations Systems and bilateral meetings with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and a host of African heads of state and government.

“Mr. Guterres will also participate in other high-level meetings including the committee of the African Union on Libya; Renewed Partnership to end hunger in Africa by 2025 – Five Years Later: Taking stock of progress and lessons in light of the Sustainable Development Goals; and participate in a meeting of the Peace and Security Council which will be held under the theme ‘Towards a comprehensive approach to combat the transnational threat of terrorism in Africa’.”

During his time in Ethiopia, the UN chief will also swear-in Vera Songwe, the new Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa. Songwe has been in office since August 2017.

Guterres will be accompanied by Songwe and Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ethiopia, and other UN staff in his meetings with African Union leaders and others.

African Union Heads of State will meet from January 28 to 29 for their 30th ordinary session.

