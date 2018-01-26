African Union gets ready for ‘single African sky’

Thandisizwe Mgudlwa

Cape Town – The African Union is on schedule to launch its Single African Air Transport Market, which is expected to spur opportunities for the continent and promote trade, cross-border investments in the production and service industries, including tourism.

This is expected to result in the creation of an additional 300 000 direct and two million indirect jobs, while contributing to the integration and socio-economic growth of the continent.

The establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market, will be as a result of the full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision of 1999 that provides for full liberalization of market access between African States, free exercise of traffic rights, elimination of restrictions on ownership and full liberalization of frequencies, fares and capacities.

Those are the words of Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission, speaking ahead of the launch event, AU Agenda 2063 Flagship project.

The AUC is set to launch the first AU Agenda 2063 Flagship project, which is the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

This will be a historic event at the African Union Summit, nearly two decades after the adoption of the 1999 Yamoussoukro Decision.

Abou-Zeid stated that the aviation industry currently supports eight million jobs in Africa and hence SAATM was created with the aim of enhancing connectivity, facilitating trade and tourism, creating employment, and ensuring that the industry plays a more prominent role in the global economy and significantly contributing to the AU’s Agenda 2063.

“The AU Summit will also see the adoption of the regulatory text of the Yamoussoukro Decision, that is, the competition and consumer protection regulations that safeguards the efficient operation of the market,” Abou-Zeid added.

An exhibition billed “Flying the AU Agenda 2063 for an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa” will be unveiled to mark the launch. This will go with ribbon cutting and the inauguration of the commemorative plaque.

So far, 23 African countries out of 55 have subscribed to the Single African Air Transport Market. Whereas 44 African countries signed the Yamoussoukro Decision.

The African Union Commission (AUC), the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) are also advising African countries to open their skies for enhancement of connectivity and efficiency of air services in the continent.

“As the first of the 12 African Union’s Agenda 2063 flagship projects to be launched, the implementation of SAATM will pave the way for other flagship projects as the African Passport and enabling the Free Movement of People, the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA),” Abou-Zeid stressed.

The Declaration on the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market, as a flagship project of the AU Agenda 2063, was adopted by the African Union (AU) Assembly in January 2015.

To date, the number of Member States that have adhered to the Solemn Commitment has reached 23, namely: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Togo and Zimbabwe.