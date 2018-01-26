Botswana pulls out as COSAFA Cup host

Jan 26, 2018
Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – There was understandable disappointment among fans as the Botswana Football Association (BFA) announced it was no longer going to host this year’s COSAFA Cup.

The BFA, during a press briefing this week, said budgetary constraints were behind the decision to pull out.

Late last year, Botswana’s sports minister, Thapelo Olopeng, announced that the country had got the nod to host the regional soccer tournament.

But all excitement was deflated when BFA Chief Executive Officer, Mfolo Mfolo, told journalists that the association had failed to get government backing to fund the tournament.

“The organisers asked us to contribute 25 percent of the hosting costs, which is around P5 million (about US$515,200). That P5 million is almost the same as the grant we get from the Botswana National Sports Commission to run our affairs for the whole year, therefore, we couldn’t host the tournament,” Mfolo said.

He said while it was disappointing, it was the best decision under the circumstances.

COSAFA will now have to look for a new host, with the tournament due between June and July.

This is the second time that Botswana has failed to host the tournament despite earlier promises. In 2015, the government reportedly told the BFA to pull out of hosting, as there was a ban against alcohol advertising.

Castle Lager is the title sponsor and, therefore, it was going to be against government policy to host the tournament.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the latest turn of events.

“What did we expect, this is disappointing,” said one fan on Facebook.

Others urged the government to take the P5million from the Alcohol Levy, where nearly P1 billion (about US$103 million) has been collected since its introduction in 2008.

Meanwhile, Mfolo has revealed that BFA was still battling with a P10.8 million (about US$1.1 million) debt, inherited from the previous administration.

The debt has crippled the activities of the association, but that has not deterred the Maclean Letshwiti administration from pursuing new initiatives.

The BFA was expected this week to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Spanish La Liga.

The BFA said the development will help grow the local game through “learning from the best”.

