CHAN finals reinforce Morocco weaponry in charm offensive

Robson Sharuko

Harare – Three years after being reduced to a pariah state in African football following a ban from two African Nations Cup tournaments and a fine of US$1 million, and about US$10 million in damages, Morocco have been rolling out the red carpet to the continent’s football leadership in a charm offensive that has seen the country being rewarded with hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

For the Moroccans, who could as well be handed the rights to host the first 24-team Nations Cup (AFCON) finals next year in the event that, as is largely feared, Cameroon fall behind schedule in preparations to stage the biggest AFCON finals in history the biggest prize is winning the right to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

The North African country has already thrown in a bid to become the second nation on the continent to host the FIFA World Cup finals after the biggest show in football on the globe rolled into South Africa in 2010.

Morocco was part of the cast of nations that threw in bids to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals but its quest eventually came short when South Africans, who were riding on a wave of global sympathy following the controversial way in which they lost the rights to host the 2006 World Cup finals to Germany, emerged triumphant.

Now, the Moroccans believe they have a good chance of becoming the second African side to host the FIFA World Cup finals and that is why they want to make a big impression in the way they will run the 2018 CHAN finals, a tournament where Southern African nations – Zambia and Namibia – have qualified for the quarterfinals.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia conceded their first goal at this year’s CHAN finals in their Southern African Group B showdown against COSAFA rivals Zambia, which ended 1-1 on Monday night and they return to the 67,000-seater Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca this weekend for a quarter-final battle against the hosts, Morocco.

A full house is expected for that game, with the home fans clearly in full support of their team, and the impression that their sights and sounds is making is not going unnoticed around the globe.

“Hosts, Morocco, opened the fifth edition of the 2018 African Nations Championship with a thumping win against neighbours Mauritania (4-0), putting forward their credentials as a renewed force in African football both on the pitch and as hosts of major tournaments,” the authoritative Inside World Football noted.

“Morocco defeated their local rivals 4-0 to open the tournament in style. The North Africans stepped in to replace Kenya as organisers of CHAN after the Kenyans failed to meet deadlines and provide the requisite infrastructure for the tournament.

“In October 2017, an emergency meeting of CAF’s executive committee decided to strip Kenya of its hosting rights and move the competition to Morocco, who had not staged a senior national competition since the 1998 African Cup of Nations, though the country did host the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 and 2014.

“The move marked a return to the inner sanctum of CAF’s political elite after a period in the cold. In 2015 the Moroccans were stripped from the right to host Africa’s flagship tournament and flung out of the competition after, as organising country, they expressed fears over the Ebola epidemic, which gripped parts of the continent at the time. CAF pressed the Moroccans to change their minds, but Morocco refused to stage the tournament in February.

“Morocco has bid for the 2026 World Cup, the only opposition to the generally favoured joint-bid of the USA, Mexico and Canada to stage the tournament. CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, has backed the North Africans to bid for the tournament.

“As part of its 2026 credentials pack, Morocco will want to stage a good CHAN.”

Last July, more than 400 international football experts converged in Rabat, Morocco, for a CAF African Football symposium, a landmark event the leadership of the game on the continent expect to form the continental blueprint for the development of the sport going forward.

The two-day event was hosted by Ahmad and attracted such prominent global football leaders like FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, a FIFA World Cup winner with France in 1998.

The symposium dealt with a number of issues like the Nations Cup and its organisation, the CAF inter-club competitions, youth football development, communication and media and the role of marketing and television in trying to drive African football forward.

The symposium was followed by a meeting of the CAF executive committee and an extraordinary general assembly, held on 20 and 21 July, of the continental football governing body’s member associations.

Three months later, Morocco was handed the rights to host the 2018 CHAN finals ahead of bids from Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea following a meeting of the CAF emergency committee in Lagos on 14 October.

Morocco replaced Kenya, who lost the rights to host the tournament because their preparations for the event had lagged way behind schedule.

“The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of Africa Football, chaired by Mr Ahmad, met on 14 October 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria, and unanimously decided to grant the organisation of the fifth edition of the Total African Nations Championship to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation,” CAF said in a statement.

“The latter had been a candidate following the withdrawal of the organisation of this competition to Kenya, which was decided on 23 September 2017 in Accra, Ghana, by the CAF Executive Committee, which, in accordance with the statutes and the deadlines, had the same day allowed the Emergency Committee to conduct the bidding process to select a new host country.

“The candidacy of Morocco was preferred to that of Equatorial Guinea, another country to have submitted a valid application.

“The Ethiopian Football Federation, which had also expressed its willingness to host the tournament, did not provide the government’s letter of guarantee, which is a mandatory document required by the rules of application of the Statutes of the CAF.”

This signalled a significant change for the Moroccans, who only two years earlier had been banned from the next two AFCON finals and fined US$1m for pulling out of hosting the 2015 AFCON finals because of fears that the outbreak of the Ebola virus in some parts of West Africa could spread to their country.

The CAF leadership also ordered the Moroccan Football Federation to pay compensation of €8m (about US$10 million) for losses sustained by the continental football governing body, their stakeholders and partners as a result of its decision to pull out of hosting the 2015 Nations Cup finals at the very last minute.

Ironically, Morocco had given Guinea one of the countries that was badly hit by the Ebola virus outbreak the freedom to use their country as a host venue for their AFCON qualifiers.

However, in April 2015, Morocco won their appeal against their bans from the 2017 and 2019 AFCON finals when the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ruling by CAF.