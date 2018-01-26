Chinamasa denies US$15bn diamond cash looting

Kuda Bwititi

Harare – Zimbabwe’s Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa has rejected reports that US$15 billion was looted from the country’s diamond sector, saying the figure is grossly inaccurate.

Chinamasa made the remarks in Zimbabwe’s National Assembly last week, during a fervent debate in which Members of Parliament sought clarification on the matter.

The US$15 billion figure was first revealed by former President Robert Mugabe as he explained the lack of transparency in diamond operations at the diamond rich Marange area in eastern Zimbabwe.

However, Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba has explained that the US$15 billion was not statement of fact but hyperbolic language by the former President.

Recent Statistics from diamond regulator, the Kimberly Process show the cumulative annual earnings for all countries that produce diamonds in the region (Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe) average US$6, 5 billion.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament, Minister Chinamasa explained that the US$15 billion amount was not realistic.

“On diamonds Mr Speaker Sir, I want to take this opportunity to say something about the US$15 billion diamonds. I want Honourable Members on this issue to engage their brain. When that figure was mentioned, I think it was explained that it was a figurative speech.

“I think when I look at the analysis of the world diamond sector, it is clear that there is no way $15 billion worth of diamonds would come from Zimbabwe because the entire value of the industry is US$15 billion and we are just a speck in terms of production of diamonds.”

Minister Chinamasa further told the Members of Parliament:

“Mr Speaker Sir, allow me to lay this analysis, which sets out who are the key diamond producers and what annual production per carat and the value is so that we can make our own judgments as to whether or not we are basically saying US$15 billion worth of diamonds which did not exist were stolen. Let us engage our brain and see what is true and what is not. Do not misread the former President who was speaking figuratively.

He added that while there could have been underhand deals in Zimbabwe’s sector, the losses could not be as high as US$15 billion.

“I am not saying in any way that there may not have been an abuse, but to say that when we are a speck.

“The biggest diamond producers are Russia and Botswana I think Botswana itself, we are talking about $2 billion. So, when there is a $2 billion industry, how do we, when we are not producing end up saying US$15 billion has been stolen? I just want us to understand this, take your time to go through these figures and please let us not switch off our minds when we are considering national issues.”

Zimbabweans have been seeking answers on the reported US$15 billion issue which has stirred emotion amid calls to bring the culprits to book.