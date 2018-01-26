Enter the 3 musketeers

Robson Sharuko

Harare – One is still a Zambian teenage footballer who will not say bye to ages of innocence until October, the other is a 21-year-old South African bowler, who has taken the cricket world by storm by helping slay a giant like India, while the other is just a year older and has already bathed in the sunshine of being ranked number one in the world.

Welcome to the world of Southern Africa’s superstar young athletes, who are rocking the world with their raw sporting talent and promising a bright future, not only for themselves, but also for their countries in different sporting disciplines.

Patson Daka is only 19 but this Zambian footballer has the world at his feet after a breakthrough year, in which he helped his country win the 2017 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations title and also qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Youth Championships, but also won the UEFA Youth Championships.

Earlier this month, he was named the best African young footballer by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in acknowledgement of a talent that has dazzled the continent and which many seasoned observers believe could explode into something very special. He became the second Zambian player to win the accolade after Clifford Mulenga grabbed that honour in 2007.

In his moment of triumph at the CAF awards, Daka charmed many neutrals by dedicating his award to someone whom he had played alongside with in the junior ranks of the Zambian national youth teams before he died on December 17 last year.

Changwe Kalale was a promising footballer, who was even contracted by ZESCO United the reigning champions of Zambian football but was left paralysed after a horrific fatal road crash, which left him confined to a wheelchair for the last three years. Last year, on December 17, he passed away.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friend and brother Changwe Kalale, and the people of Zambia, my club Red Bull Salzburg (of Austria) and everyone who has helped me achieve this award,” said Daka in a remarkable show of maturity.

“I want to thank you for the support. “And to my fellow young players, I want to encourage you that this is the beginning of better things to come. Let us keep on working extra hard and change the face of African football, for we are the future of African football.

“Thank you so much and God bless you all.” He beat the highly-rated Krepin Diatta of Senegal and Salam Giddou of Mali to the CAF award and succeeds Nigeria and Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, who won it the previous year.

If Daka can travel the path that Iwobi has gone with his career, then he could be a big success for Zambia and Southern Africa. There is no reason to doubt his talent, which has already seen him being named the Zambian Sportsman of the Year for 2017 in a breakthrough year in which he impressed as the spearhead of the Zambian attack as they won the CAF Under-20 African Cup of Nations in March.

His goal tally at the African youth championships and at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, where the Zambians reached the quarter-finals, stood at six and when promoted into the senior national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he scored against Algeria and Cameroon.

He also scored in the final as his Red Bull Salzburg side won the European Youth title last year. For a few weeks earlier this month, 22-year-old South African seamer Kagiso Rabada was ranked the number one bowler in the world by the International Cricket Council. This followed his performance in helping the Proteas beat India by 72 runs in the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town and he replaced veteran England bowler James Anderson.

It is special to be ranked as the No.1 Test bowler in the world. It is a surreal feeling. It is what you dream of achieving when you start playing the game,” he said in a statement released by the ICC. “Cricket is ultimately a team sport and I’m thankful for the support from my team mates.

It’s a great start to the year personally and for us as a team, hopefully we can continue putting in winning performances.” South African Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, who is the country’s former sports minister, hailed Rabada’s stunning progress. “At only 22 years, Kagiso Rabada becomes world’s No 1 ranked Test bowler following his team’s victory against India in Cape Town,” Mbalula said on twitter. “Next to the definition of EXCELLENCE this picture (of Rabada) must be placed.”

One of the leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Floyd Shivambu, described it as a great achievement. “Great acknowledgement of Kagiso Rabada as World’s Number 1 Bowler! We are proud!#BlackExcellence!”

However, his stay at the top did not last long after he took just four wickets in the second Test at Centurion and was replaced at the number one position by Anderson. However, that Centurion Test also ushered in a new young star for South African cricket with seamer, Lungisani Ngidi, capping an impressive Test debut by bowling the Proteas to victory, which helped them clinch the series.

The 21-year-old was named man-of-the-match for his exploits, as he made headlines around the world with his six wickets in India’s second innings. “It’s been amazing. I’m not used to it so overwhelmed me a bit,” Ngidi said on Robert Marawa’s Thursday Night Live Show on SuperSport.

“I’m still trying to respond to everyone but it was just overwhelming at the time and it’s a very special moment. Even the press have been interviewing my parents, which hasn’t happened.” “My mom was crying, she loves to pray so before the game she prayed to me on the phone. It was just a very beautiful moment for my family, just to hear our surname being announced like that.” Southern Africa, indeed, is brimming with a lot of sporting talent.