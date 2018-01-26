Esperance empowers women through poetry

Melba Kaure

Windhoek – Local poet, Esperance Luvindao, became the first Namibian to launch a poetry album.

The medical student at the University of Namibia’s School of Medicine launched her album titled “Efa” (which in Oshiwambo means let go) in the capital last Saturday.

Speaking to The Southern Times after the well-attended launch at Confab Bistro, the bubbly Esperance explained why she does poetry.

“One of the things that I know that I am called to do is to inspire other women.

“They need to know that it is possible for them to follow their dreams and that they can do so while keeping their integrity intact. I want to empower women and I will do anything it takes to do that,” she said.

The outspoken Esperance, who completed her high school at St Paul’s College, in Windhoek, explained the concepts behind some of her most sentimental poems in the album.

“Every piece in the album is so close to my heart. In particular, there is one piece called ‘Meme’. That is a piece that puts me in a very vulnerable position because I talk about my mother on that piece, which is something that I never ever do,” she said.

In a joint collaboration with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Esperance also penned a poem based on the taboo that surrounds speaking about gender-based violence.

‘I am not your Negro’ was Esperance first audio poem. She explained why the poem is so significant.

“It talks about the slavery mentality, which we unknowingly picked up and ended up hating on our own skin tone because we were submerged in an environment where we were made to believe that black was bad so we subconsciously started believing that black is bad,” she said.

Although tight-lipped regarding details, she also mentioned that she is planning an international tour in Africa and Europe.

Esperance said she started writing poetry in 2007.

A few years later she had one of her pieces published in the UK’s Young Writers’ Anthology.

The publication launched her career and led to her having her own poetry show in 2015, which was attended by over 300 people. This propelled her to continue serenading literature enthusiasts with her poetry.

The multi-talented performer also won the Miss Grand Namibia beauty pageant in 2016 and was a blue carpet hostess at the 2017 Namibia Annual Music Awards. – melbachipepo@gmail.com