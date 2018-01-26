Football development with FIFA Forward

The FIFA Forward Development is officially in its third year now. The programme guarantees at least US$5 million for each member association to transform the game of football in their respective country from 2016 to 2019. This is a lot of money for the various member associations to focus on the development of women and youth football. If probably managed and guided by clearly thought-out strategic plans for the development of football, one can only imagine what the likely impact would be.

It is therefore critical that national football associations are run efficiently and effectively. In this connection, it is important that football lovers and sport administrators pay tribute and homage to Ashford “Dumba” Mamelodi, the veteran football administrator from Botswana. As FIFA Development Officer, for East and Southern Africa, Mamelodi worked very hard to help transform the various football associations under his jurisdiction. Given his legendary meticulousness attention to detail, no football association can complain of not having resources or infrastructure or even ideas of how to move forward. The FIFA Goal Project initiated by former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, ran its course. The FIFA Forward Development programme driven by Gianni Infantino is more or less a continuation of FIFA’s initiative to share the resources generated by the international federation with its member associations.

In the case of Southern Africa, it is really a question of the member associations working hard to supplement the resources being provided by FIFA. Money is never enough but at least football associations have got a very good head-start compared to other struggling national sport associations. There is need for the associations to form strategic partnerships with the private sector, central and local government agencies to ensure that youth football development actually takes place in their respective countries. Grassroots development is the only way of ensuring that talent is developed throughout the country which can be harnessed for the age group and senior national teams for both men and women.

In most Southern African countries, women and youth leagues as well as tournaments are virtually non-existent. This means that women and youth are not exposed to rigorous competition at national level. This then adversely affects their performances in continental competition. For example, the Zimbabwean women’s national football team, the Mighty Warriors, qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The Mighty Warriors despite their energy, zeal and enthusiasm were outclassed in most matches in Brazil. When compared to countries such as Brazil, England, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, North Korea and Japan, the gulf in tactical awareness and general approach to the game is huge for the Mighty Warriors and other Southern African women’s teams. Truth be told, unlike the men’s teams the women’s teams stand absolutely no chance in elite competitions at World Cup or Olympic Games level. Not that the Southern African women’s teams are not talented; they are just not being exposed to regular and rigorous competition at home and internationally.

No one is going to come from elsewhere and help Southern African countries organise decent leagues and tournaments for their youth and women. Money is not everything. Strategy is key to any development. FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) cannot really be blamed for the deteriorating standards of football in Southern Africa. The time for externalising blame and excuses is over. Southern African football associations must start delivering or become irrelevant in the global game.

There is no doubt that the lucrative football leagues are the ultimate measure of success for any aspiring footballer. While other parts of Africa remain fairly represented in the big leagues, Southern Africa has fallen way behind with only a handful of players competing with the best in the world. It is now a fact that Southern Africa does not have world class players at the moment. The development structures in the several of the country of the region are not simply producing respectable talent that can get coaches, agents and scouts from Europe excited. Gone are the days when Southern Africa was represented in top leagues in Europe by the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Kalusha Bwalya, Lucas Radebe, Benny McCarthy, Adam Ndlovu, Peter Ndlovu, and Benjani Mwaruwari. These were outstanding performers, who could fit into any team in world football.

The decline of Southern African football is also illustrated by the fact that no team from the region qualified for the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup events. Southern African teams are ill-equipped to compete with the best in Africa, let alone in the world. The reasons for this malaise are quite obvious to any football lover. To begin with, the environment established by the football leaders is not conducive to the development of the beautiful game.

It’s time the various ministries and statutory authorities start holding the national football associations to a higher level of accountability, given the resources at their disposal. It’s time for Southern Africa to take that quantum leap forward using the FIFA Forward Programme!