Many words to describe the late SA’s Hugh Masekela

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – The death of South African Jazz legend, Hugh ‘Bra Hugh’ Masekela has robbed Africa of one of its notable Jazz icons who helped to showcase the continent’s rich cultural music diversity globally.

Well known for his distinguished trumpet sound, the late Bra Hugh, who died last week Tuesday, has been described as an artist and anti-apartheid activist, a baobab tree in the music industry, an inspiration during the apartheid system, a pioneer of SA jazz and a unique trumpet.

South African President Jacob Zuma, described Masekela as a pioneer of jazz music in South Africa.

“Mr Masekela was one of the pioneers of jazz music in South Africa whose talent was recognised and honoured internationally over many years. He kept the torch of freedom alive globally fighting apartheid through his music and mobilising international support for the struggle for liberation and raising awareness of the evils of apartheid,” said Zuma in a statement.

He said Bra Hugh’s death was an immeasurable loss to the music industry and to the country, adding that his contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten.

“His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and peers in the arts and culture fraternity at large. May his soul rest in peace,” said Zuma.

SA’s Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mhethwa described the late as one of the architects of Afro-Jazz who composed music that illuminated the light of hope during SA’s darkest moments.

“A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music,” said Mthethwa.

“When I observe bra Hugh’s trumpet, it is not merely a musical instrument that I see, but a torch that illuminated the light of hope during our darkest hour, especially when he boldly sang “bring back Nelson Mandela, bring him back home to Soweto.”

Mthethwa added:

“We send our condolences to the family & friends of Bra Hugh Masekela, as well as his supporters and admirers the world over. His passing has left us poorer but we are consoled by the fact that the world shall reap the fruits of the seeds he planted, for many generations to come.”

One of his fans from South Africa posted:

“Rest in peace Tata . . . the trumpet will keep us Awake in the light of our days in the market place,” on Mthethwa’s twitter page.

Although Bra Hugh has been in and out of the hospital for nine years while battling cancer, his family was shattered by his death.

In an interview, Zimbabwean song bird Diana Samkange-Mangwenya who is also a mbira maestro told The Southern Times that Brah Hugh contributed in the transformation of her life as an artist.

“It is sad, he was one of the people who taught me about ‘being yourself’. He always talked about being natural, from music to looks. I remember every time he saw me wearing a wig or weave, he would asked me: ‘Why are you not in your natural hair?’ That’s why you see me today in my natural hairdo of locks,” she said.

“His music has this natural feel, it showed that he never forced the melody out of himself but it came out naturally. The late made me have an appreciation of Jazz.”

She describe Bra Hugh as a legend whose legacy will live on for Jazz generations.

In a statement issued on last week Tuesday, Masekela’s family spokesperson Marang Sethwaelo said his family was shattered by Bra Hugh’s death.

“A loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss,” he said.

“Hugh’s global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across six continents. We are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love. Rest in power, beloved. You are forever in our hearts.”

“I am not myself. I cannot believe this. He will be missed and live on in our hearts. We are shattered,” Matwetwe Ntombini said.

Information shows, Bra Hugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008. In March 2016, he also underwent eye surgery after the cancer spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 after another tumour was discovered.