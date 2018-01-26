Mapfumo returns home

Ano Shumba

Self-exiled Chimurenga musician, Thomas Mapfumo, will be performing in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 28 April. This will be his first performance in the country since he fled for the United States in 2005.

Mapfumo, whose music criticised former president Robert Mugabe’s leadership style, became a target of government harassment but he maintained his stance of condemning the long-time leader.

“On behalf of Thomas Mapfumo & the Blacks Unlimited band and Chimurenga Music Company, I wish to officially announce that Dr Thomas Tafirenyika ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo will be performing in Zimbabwe on 28 April 2018 in Harare,” his publicist, Blessing Ivan Vava, said. “We are excited that Mukanya will be performing in Zimbabwe after more than a decade’s absence.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the veteran musician asked his fans to reconnect with him.

“Hello Zimbabweans, it’s me Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo. I hereby notify you that on 28 April 2018 I will be performing live in concert at the Glamis Arena showgrounds together with the Blacks Unlimited. Friends and relatives, please come in large numbers so we can see and greet each other, as this has been a long time.”

Vava told Music In Africa that Mapfumo’s return was expected to lure a big audience.

“It will be a full house. Mukanya is in his own class and is undoubtedly the most consistent and most polished performer Zimbabwe has ever had,” Vava said.

“The old and the new generation cannot wait for this show. We are expecting a bumper crowd. Seeing is believing and doubters should come see for themselves.”

Vava said the “Corruption” hitmaker would be joined by at least 13 band members onstage. He also hinted that the majority of them would be fellow exiled musicians who left Zimbabwe alongside Mapfumo. Mapfumo’s return is not surprising considering the political developments that took place in Zimbabwe last November, when Robert Mugabe resigned after 37 years in power.

Asked if Mapfumo’s return was influenced by a change in Zimbabwean power dynamics, Vava said: “Mukanya is a musician and his work is not just confined to Zimbabwe but anywhere in the world, much like the many Zimbabweans scattered all over the globe. One day they will return home and this is exactly what Mukanya is doing. So, it’s not a strange affair. He is just coming back home.”

It remains to be seen whether Mapfumo is still the darling of Zimbabweans. Traditional music in the country faces an uncertain future, as most young people spurn it in favour of contemporary genres such as Zimdancehall and younger stars like Jah Prayzah.

“As far as we are concerned we have a different niche,” Vava said. “Chimurenga music lives on. It is the past, the present and the future, and indeed Mukanya has endeared himself as the torchbearer of the genre. I’m happy that his music inspired youngsters like Jah Prayzah, who I must say has learnt well and has done very well. The future is bright for him as the elders exit the stage. When they look back they smile that the younger generations are carrying the torch forth.”

Hugh Masekela gone

Meanwhile, Chimurenga Music Company has joined millions of music lovers in mourning South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela who died in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 23 January, morning after battling prostate cancer for some time.

“The death of Hugh Masekela, who was fondly known as Bra Hugh, has robbed South Africa and indeed the world of one of the most influential musicians of our time,” reads a statement.

“Through music, Bra Hugh played an important role in the struggle for liberation and social emancipation. It is very crucial for the arts industry, in memory of Bra Hugh, to deepen the struggle for social and economic justice and advance the African revolution.

“Bra Hugh was a personal friend to Dr Thomas Mapfumo. They shared the stage several times in several countries, and their last interaction being in 2015, where they performed at the Mapungugwe Arts Festival with another departed icon, Ray Phiri.

“It is our hope that the young generation of musicians will carry on the journey and continue from were Bra Hugh left. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends and the entire music industry.” – Music In Africa