Marlynne’s cycling journey: Will power, strong mind and ability

Southern Times Writer

Riding a bicycle for the first time is an enduring childhood milestone all adults nostalgically reflect back upon. Learning to ride a bicycle is a significant life skill ushering in a new level of independence and journey of discovery.

For 16-year-old Marlynne Brandt from Windhoek, cycling has been more than just a fun outdoor activity; it has helped shape her character, making her a more positive and tenacious young lady.

“Cycling has taught me to move forward and always complete what you have started,” the young cyclist remarks.

Everyone can relate to the anticipation of receiving their first bicycle – often a birthday or a Christmas present, which signals the start of an exploratory spirit and freedom, second to none.

Marlynne received her first bicycle at the tender age of three, and like most children, she thoroughly enjoyed the freedom, the speed and the interaction with her family.

Cycling opened up a whole new world to her. With both her parents being avid cyclists, taking up cycling as a sport was a natural next step for her.

Five years ago, Marlynne participated in the Nedbank Cycle Challenge for the first time. With both her parents participating in the road and mountain bike races, Marlynne took part in the Kidz Challenge.

The rest is history, as Marlynne participated every year since then. In 2014, she entered the Road Race for the first time and the exhilaration of the race captured her cycling spirit forever.

“It is always great to participate in a cycle challenge, it’s fun and exciting. When you get to the water point, the atmosphere is electric with the music and all the friendly people encouraging and cheering you on. It makes you feel good!”

For this 16-year-old, who has repeatedly participated in cycling events, the family-centric nature of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge has been a big draw card for her.

“The part I love the most is that it’s a family event. It’s so much fun to see small children cycling with their parents.”

Her cycling role model is local professional road race cyclist, Hester Prins, a pharmacist who formed part of the winning four-person ladies team in the Desert Dash 2017 and previous solo rider. As a young person in Namibia, Marlynne firmly believes young people should take up cycling because they are the future champions!

She has led many of her peers to join her, with the hope that the sport will become even bigger with more cycling events and races. She believes cycling is more of a mental game.

“If you go into a race believing you won’t finish it, chances are you won’t, but if you tell yourself over and over again that you will, you will finish it.”

Her training regime includes working out in the gym and cycling outdoors at least once a week. Marlynne’s message to young people aspiring to participate in the 2018 Nedbank Cycle Challenge is: “If it is your first time, start with something easy like the 20km, make sure you have a good breakfast and snacks (keep those energy levels high). Drink plenty of water frequently to prevent dehydration.”

For Marlynne and her family, cycling is an important part of their lives, as recreation, sport, and exercise and for fun.

When she is ready, Marlynne hopes to set her sights on completing a Desert Dash in the near future.

“It’s all she talks about when we have discussions about cycling,” her mom, Nancy, notes.

For now, Marlynne revels in a strong sense of accomplishment not only for her Nedbank Cycle Challenge journeys over the past few years, but her podium positions in the junior ladies half marathon category during the Gravel & Dirt series of events during 2017.