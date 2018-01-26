Mnangagwa sets new investment guidelines

Business Writer

Zimbabwe last week unveiled fresh policy guidelines to woo investors with the country placing mining as the major attraction for investment while reemphasising a host of new reforms set by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa launched the guidelines, titled Investment Guidelines and Opportunities in Zimbabwe, at a preparatory meeting for the World Economic Forum in Harare last Thursday.

According to the guidelines, mining is the top priority to lure investment, alongside manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, ICT and infrastructure development.

“Mining is the major attraction of the country with over 60 international tradable minerals. Zimbabwe has the second highest deposits of platinum in the world. Major mineral belts include: Great Dyke belt (PGMs chrome, gold, etc), coal fields include Beitbridge-Gokwe-Hwange belt and Marange diamond fields.”

The reported stated that Zimbabwe has a rich treasure trove of minerals that include estimated reserves of 13 million tonnes of gold, 2, 8 billion tonnes of platinum, 930 million tonnes of chromite, 26 billon tonnes of coal, 4, 5 million tonnes of nickel, as well as 30 billion tonnes of iron ore among other minerals.

In his foreword to the investment policy, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s economy will be premised on market principles.

‘’Zimbabwe’s economy will be founded on sound market principles and principles of legal protection that encourage and protect private enterprise and the fruits thereof, while gainfully interacting with strategic public enterprises run professionally and profitably, all to yield a properly run national economy in which there is room and opportunity for everyone,’’ he said.

He also emphasised government’s commitment to protect the rights of foreign and local investors.

“The Government commits to treating all foreign and domestic investors and investments as favourably as any other investor in like situation in relation to the establishment, expansion and operation of their investments, subject to such exceptions as are provided for in domestic laws, regulations and policies.

“The new investment law shall ensure non-discrimination between domestic and foreign investors and shall accord all foreign investors and their investments treatment no less favourable than that accorded in like situations to domestic investors in relation to the establishment, expansion, operation and protection of their investments, with any specific exceptions being provided for in a negative list to be annexed as a schedule to the law,” President Mnangagwa said.