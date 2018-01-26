Nam, the appetiser in Southern African summer of international cricket

Robson Sharuko

The main dish will be served from 4 March when Zimbabwe get the 10-team 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier underway with all eyes on two places for a dance with the game’s heavyweights at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but the appetiser will be delivered in Namibia starting from 8 February.

It is a unique seven-week global cricket festival on the shores of Southern Africa, which will see the battle for the two slots to join the global giants in England and Wales at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup start in Windhoek on 8 February and end in Harare on 25 March.

By the end of the fascinating battles, only two countries will be standing holding their tickets to not only join England, Australia, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the game’s global festival but also, crucially, the huge financial benefits that come with being part of that bandwagon.

The Windies, who won the first two ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments and have a battery of players who have turned themselves into specialists when it comes to play either Twenty20 or 50-overs cricket, will be the main attractions but they know that anything can be possible on these Southern African tracks.

Afghanistan have been growing in leaps and bounds in recent years and will be one of the other sides expected to do very well even though the hosts Zimbabwe, who will have the advantage of home conditions to exploit when the main qualifier gets underway, believe they have the manpower to deliver a place at the World Cup.

Coach Heath Streak has been building a project, with qualification for the World Cup being the main objective, and while some of their shortcomings – including a soft under belly in their middle order – have been exposed in the Tri-Nations tournament in Bangladesh right now, the Chevrons believe they will come right come the real deal.

The return of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis from an international sabbatical has been celebrated as a major boost and the former Zimbabwe captain scored his first One Day International (ODI) comeback half century in Bangladesh when he guided his team to a victory over Sri Lanka.

Jarvis also showed that he is slowly coming into the groove as he adjusts to the demands of international cricket and he took three wickets in Zimbabwe’s last group game in the Tri-Nations against Bangladesh only for the Chevrons to mess up their run chase and crash to a comprehensive defeat.

But before the action gets to Harare, two other teams have to qualify for the right to be in Zimbabwe in this marathon but truly global tournament with more than 80 nations from around the world embarking on this journey to be in England and Wales next year.

The winners and runners/up of the qualifier in Namibia will join the other eight countries who have already made it to Zimbabwe.

Hosts Namibia will get the qualifier underway with a date against Nepal on 8 February at the Affies Park in Windhoek on a day that will also see Canada taking on Oman at the United Ground in the same city and Kenya battling it out with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.

The last time a global cricket festival came to these parts of the globe, the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa, the East Africans shocked all and sundry as they qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

However, since then, they have fallen on hard times and they have been battling to come out of the trap of mediocrity in which they plunged into.

On 9 February, Canada will take on the United Arab Emirates at the Wanderers, Nepal will battle Oman at Affies Park and Namibia will take on Kenya at the United Ground.

Two days later, the teams will be back in action with Namibia taking on Oman, Canada battling Kenya and Nepal having a duel against the UAE while the following day the Kenyans will battle Nepal, Oman will take on the UAE and Namibia have a date against Canada.

On 14 February, Canada will then take on Nepal, Namibia will have a date against the UAE and Kenya will battle Oman to bring the curtain down on the group games with the final, whose two teams would have qualified for the Harare adventure, set for 15 February at the Wanderers.

It is the second time Namibia is hosting the ICC Cricket League Division Two qualifier after having staged the same event three years ago.

“The long-anticipated event will commence in less than a month. This is regarded as the first step to getting closer to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019,” Cricket Namibia said.

“Namibia first hosted this event in 2015, not being a stranger at hosting this type of event Cricket Namibia can comfortably say that they have it under control and are excited to have been chosen to host this event again.

“All teams will arrive in Namibia on 6 February 2018 and the tournament is set to commence on 8 February 2018 and the final on 15 February 2018.

“The top two teams in this tournament will advance to the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will take place in Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe, the winners and the runner ups of the ICC WCL Div2 will join two groups (Group A & Group B) (with Group A having) West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, PNG and the winners of the ICC WCL Div2.

“The second runner ups of the ICC WCL Div2 will join Group B – Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Scotland and Hong Kong. The top five teams at the qualifiers, will then advance to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, which takes place in less the 500 days.”

Oman and Canada were the top teams in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Uganda and were promoted for the qualifier.

They joined the bottom four teams from the 2015-2017 ICC Cricket League Championship circle and only two teams from the six will make the trip to Harare.