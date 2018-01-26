The Last of the Empire – a political thriller that everyone must read

Gracious Madondo

Set in independent Senegal, “The Last of the Empire” captures Africa’s political backdrop that traces the roots of political instability and economic stagnation peculiar to most African countries.

“The Last of the Empire” is a political novel written by novelist, film director and screenwriter, Ousmane Sembene.

Also known as “The father of African film”, Sembene was born on 1 January 1923 and died on 9 June 2007, at age 84.

Most of Sembene’s works were originally written in French then translated to English to break the language barrier and increase readership across the world.

“The Last of the Empire” was published in 1983. One of the most popular novels by Sembene is “God’s Bits of Wood”, a 1962 publication.

Sembene’s “The Last of the Empire” is one of Africa’s most celebrated novels because it airs a person’s common deeper anxieties towards a corrupt leader and his extravagant lifestyle.

Sembene presents a very peculiar and rather interesting kind of a leader. He presents the selfish business fellow under the masquerade of a leader. Leon Mignane is the president and also the most prominent figure in the novel.

Mignane is disloyal. He is neither patriotic nor endowed with well guided nationalistic political views. Sembene refers to him as “Honorary white” in satirical reference to his adapted white man’s identity.

This identity and cultural conflict can however be linked to his education. He acquired his education in France, one that assimilated him and made him insensitive to the needs of his fellow black-Senegalese people and also made him blind to his blackness.

Critics always draw parallels between the character of Mignane and that of the founding Senegalese president Leopold Sedar Senghor. But there is a disclaimer by the author in the foreword which reads, “the novel is not to be taken for anything other than a work of imagination”.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Indeed, Sembene does a marvellous job in embodying this notion through his very crafty characterisation.

Political leaders living extravagantly are portrayed through Mam Lat Soukabe. The description of his physical looks and spending habits sums it all up: “Mam Lat Soukabe was wearing a silky tropical-weight suit purchased on Fifth Avenue in New York, shirt of India silk, a stripped yellow tie, and platform shoes to add to his height. He dyed his hair, consequently leaving a few white hair, in his crescent-shaped moustache”.

In contrast, the lives of the ordinary people of Senegal are undesirable and each day is characterised by some kind of poverty-related problem that reduces them to nothing.

Sembene captures this through two men fighting over a pair of shoe during a violent looting in Boulevard symbolising the desperation and poverty they live in: “In the name of God brother give me that foot, you’ve got two pairs already. A small boy barefoot, his skin greyish, clutched in his hand the right foot of the pair, staring hungrily at the other shoe.”

The rot in the leaders goes beyond economic corruption. They are also morally crooked. Mam Lat Soukabe, the president’s colleague and the president’s wife have a private affair and even sleep together while the president is missing.

There is an insatiable hunger for power among the leaders especially after the disappearance of the president. There is a struggle for power as to who is to succeed Mignane. The tussle is mainly between Mam Lat Soukabe and Daouda. For Daouda, “power is citadel; to live there you must be granted admittance, if you force your way in you will have to use violence”.

The depicted Senegal is not in total control of its economy because of its ties with the colonisers. Neo-colonialism does not recognise economic independence. The lavish loans ensure that such an independence does not and cannot exist. Once one depends on the other economically they become more oppressed as they need to comply with their donor’s need to keep receiving.

The leaders feel that they cannot make it without the former coloniser in national problem solving and end up acting like a baby who refuses to be weaned with the army Generals calling for France to intervene.

Realising he cannot raise any more foreign investment, the Venerable One- Leon Mignane, the president disappears, his flight is followed by coup by the military in order to restore public order.

The late Tanzanian political activist and author Abudularaham Mohammed Babu offers an explanation to the predicament of Senegal portrayed by Sembene by saying that “most liberation struggles in Africa were limited to the nationalism aimed at getting rid of the national powers direct rule”, but at the same time expressed the desire to continue economic links with the same colonial powers.

It is still attached to the Empire (France)-its former coloniser. Since there is economic instability in Senegal, they seek aid from France. As Cheikh Tidiane (Minister of Finance) points out, “Eurofrica is an association between horse and rider. And we’re the ones being ridden . . . we cannot do without Europe. It is to save us that they are sending us mercenaries, otherwise known as a foreign intervention force? Are we independent or not.”

One of the major problems haunting post-colonial Africa as Sembene depicts are the leadership styles. Leadership styles and structures of the colonisers were maintained and the kind of leaders put into power take after the French in a process known as assimilation through education.

It is, therefore, Sembene’s thrust that African government systems be revised and tuned to suite the African community and the leaders to govern with a firm base of African ideology that meets the needs of the African soul.