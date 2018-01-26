Zim actress lands supporting role in Generations Legacy

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Harare – Zimbabwe’s sultry actress – Evey Mwatse – has landed a supporting role in one of the most watched soaps – Generations Legacy.

The vivacious Eve as she is lovingly known in showbiz, plays Anne an airport agent.

“I still don’t know their plan with me except they gave me a name,” Evey said in an interview with The Southern Times.

“However, I hope and pray for the best.”

Evey who has been living in South Africa for the past five or so years, said she landed the role almost by design.

“I did not audition for it apparently. My agent just chose me for the part,” she enthused.

over and above acting, Eve has been emceeing at high profile events down in Mzansi while pursuing her first love, the silver screen.

It is little wonder then that she is now featuring on the popular soap across SADC.

Perhaps this is Eve’s time to take on the world and hit the big time in Hollywood.

“Ndiriparwendo wangu (I’m on a journey). Until I get that big break I keep pushing lol,” Evey said.

For those that dare to remember, Eve started out when she featured in the Zimbabwean soap Small House Saga back in 2005 before she pursued theatre in the following year. Evey has guested in several plays and since then she has never looked back.

“I have featured in numerous TV series, stage plays, short and feature films over the years,” Evey explained.

Asked how she managed to standout in cutthroat industry in South Africa, Eve confirmed she was taking everything in strides.

“Trying to pursue my dream in a foreign country hasn’t been easy. “However, I appreciate how far I have come. Featuring in the most watched soapie is very humbling,” she said.

Evey explained when pressed further to comment on her new supporting role: “For me it’s not about how big the role is, even as artists we always want and wish for the bigger chunk. It’s all about what you can do with the opportunity you get.

“In my two years of being here I have featured in four TV series – Ashes to Ashes, Mutual Friends, Ithuba and recently Generations Legacy.”

Zimbabwean audiences are able to watch Generations Legacy via Open View HD free to air channels.