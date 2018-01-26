Zim hotshots set SA Premiership alight

Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg – Zimbabwean strikers have struck a rich vein of form in the ABSA Premier Soccer League (PSL) in neighbouring South Africa.

The highlight of the weekend was the return of Khama Billiat to the starting 11 for Mamelodi Sundowns, as he bounced back in style with two well-taken set-pieces to help the log leaders to a 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Platinum Stars at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Sibusio Vilakazi scored the other goal.

Evans Rusike, the Maritzburg United forward is also on song for the KwaZulu-Natal side, the latest performance coming in a 3-0 victory over Free States Stars as he scored a single goal and created two others away at the Goble Park Stadium. Andrea Fileccia and Bandile Shandu scored the other goals.

Rusike now trails the league’s top scorer, Rodney Ramagalela, of Polokwane City, who has nine goals.

Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns is second on the top-goal scoring list with a total of seven, a goal ahead of the Maritzburg forward.

Former CAPS United marksman, Dominic Chungwa, scored on debut for Polokwane City as the Limpopo side secured a credible point away to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Lyle Foster equalised for Orlando Pirates in the dying stages of the game to deny Rise and Shine maximum points.

Chungwa played alongside countrymen Walter Musona, who scored a brilliant set piece against Kazier Chiefs the previous weekend, and goalkeeper George Chigova, who is an ever-present in the line-up.

Striker Ovidy Karuru, meanwhile, scored the second goal as his AmaZulu side beat visiting Supersport United 2-0.

He set up veteran forward Siyabonga Nomvethe for the opener at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban also played on Saturday.

Supersport United, who have in their ranks former Zimbabwean captain, Kaitano Tembo as assistant coach, striker Kingstone Nkhatha and fullback Onismor Bhasera, are battling for form.

Zimbabwean strikers have, from the era of ex-Chiefs favourite Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo in the 1970s, made a name for themselves in the South African elite league. Past Players of the Year or top goal scorers include Billiat, Wilfred Mugeyi, Gilbert Mushangazhike, Knowledge Musona, Benjani Mwaruwari and Tinashe Nengomasha. – CAJ News

ABSA Premiership fixtures

Friday, 26th January 2018

Maritzburg United vs Chippa United (Harry Gwala Stadium 20h00)

Ajax Cape Town vs Free State Stars (Cape Town Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, 27th January 2018

Polokwane City vs AmaZulu FC (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h30)

Platinum Stars vs Orlando Pirates (Royal Bafokeng Stadium 15h30)

SuperSport United vs Bidvest Wits (Lucas Moripe Stadium 18h00)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium 20h15)

Sunday, 28th January 2018

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Cape Town City FC (Dr Molemela Stadium 15h30)

Golden Arrows vs Baroka FC Princess (Magogo Stadium 15h30). – CAJ News