Cholera outbreak threatens regional economic gains

Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – Botswana has warned its citizens against travelling to Zambia while Namibia has banned food import from that country after an outbreak of cholera, in a move that observers say is likely to affect the movement of goods and the economies in the region.

There are even fears that some countries in the region may follow suit and put in place measures taken by the two countries.

Botswana’s Ministry of Health recently advised Batswana to take necessary hygiene measures and avoid the affected areas if travelling to Zambia. Officials at Botswana’s points of entry to the country are also monitoring the movement of goods.

The ministry said all public health facilities in Botswana are on high alert and ready to provide necessary health services for the management of any cholera outbreak.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation and will keep the public updated on the cholera situation in Zambia.

The ministry’s public health surveillance and emergency management and public health specialist, Dr Nesredin Jami Oumer, said they were monitoring all public health threat hazards and risks globally, regionally and locally.

“We are aware of the occurrences and progress of the cholera epidemic and the responses of the governments and partners in Zambia. Recently, since January 2017, cholera outbreaks have been reported in east and central African countries, including Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Angola.

“The ministry is on high alert and closely monitoring the situation. Travellers to affected countries are advised to take necessary precautions. Staff at points of entry to Botswana are monitoring movement of people and goods,” he said.

Zambia declared a cholera outbreak on 12 October 2017 and since then over 3,500 cases have been confirmed with about over 75 deaths, most of them in the capital Lusaka.

In Zimbabwe, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, has urged citizens to desist from eating food and drink water from unhygienic places following a rise in suspected cholera cases from 22 to 32 in the small town of Chegutu.

Chegutu is located in Mashonaland West province, about 107 kilometres west of the capital Harare. In a statement, Parirenyatwa said it was critical to note that the suspected cases were all linked with funerals that occurred in the locality (see story on p7). Cholera is an acute life-threatening illness caused by infection of the intestines with bacteria known as vibrio cholerae.

The disease is spread by consuming contaminated food and water with faeces containing the bacteria.

Oumer said that health educators continued raising awareness about the nature of the disease and protective health measures to prevent cholera. He further stated that their port health officers at points of entry were monitoring any travellers for any signs and symptoms of cholera.

Namibia has since provisionally ban the import of food from cholera-hit Zambia while other neighbouring countries are on high alert.

Reports indicate that more than 70 people have died in that country with over 3,500 cases reported. According to the World Health Organisation, the case fatality rate for cholera should be less than one percent. But the case fatality rate of this outbreak currently stands at 2.3 percent, similar to the case fatality rate of the Spanish Flu of 1918, which affected nearly 500 million people worldwide.

Treatment is often through oral rehydration and antibiotics, while ready access to safe water and sanitation facilities is critical to stop cholera’s spread. It is estimated that between 1.3 and 4 million cholera cases occur every year worldwide

Reports indicate that Zambia was moving closer to containing the outbreak that has killed 78 of the more than 3,500 people who have fallen sick since October.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya reportedly told reporters the number of cholera cases being recorded daily had dropped to less than a quarter of what was being reported two weeks ago.

“We continue to record a drop from an average 164 cases daily to an average 25-30 cases per day. In the last 24 hours, we have had a total of 32 cases,” Chilufya was quoted as saying.