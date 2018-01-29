Davos – what’s in it for Africa?

Lovemore Ranga Mataire Senior Writer

The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has over the years become a high stakes ritual for countries, top business executives and social entrepreneurs collectively motivated to strive for a better world.

From poverty, terrorism to epidemics, Davos offers an opportunity for a select world leaders in government, business, the arts and social work to share ideas on how to improve the world’s lot and create more wealth.

The assumption is that the creation of more wealth inversely creates more jobs and subsequently reduces inequality. Inequality is cited as a major catalytic ingredient for conflicts, religious fundamentalism and right wing nationalism as nations compete for resources.

So what is at stake for Africa? What has Africa to offer? Indeed, does Africa stand to benefit by having a few of its nationals strutting their stuff (in the case of Zimbabwe and South Africa) having scarfs in national colours?

An ominous theme; “To create a shared future in a fractured world” awaited the world’s top brass as they discussed policy issues that are to affect or are affecting the world we all mortals live in.

Ominous because it spells doom for what the future holds for the majority of the world’s population, particularly those from developing nations.

While the overall vision of the Davos meeting is to bring connectedness to a world fractured by wars, conflict and poverty, nothing has really changed since the birth of the WEF in 1971.

Analysts describe the birth of the WEF as a period in time when a counter-revolution against the encroachment of democracy on the capitalist economy was launched. Capitalism at the core was shaken by a powerful-left surge across the globe, the US defeat in Vietnam and the collapse of the fascist Portugal and its African empire, an oil crisis and a nuclear stalemate with the Soviet Union.

It was a time when the chorus for a New International Order echoed across the world in which states would govern the world economy under the auspices of the United Nations.

As observed by Kees Van Der Pill, professor at the Centre for Global Political Economy at the University of Sussex, in several countries like Sweden or the Netherlands, there was talk of creaming off part of the profits of large transnational corporations and putting them in wage-earners’ funds to serve socially useful purpose. Had that succeeded, Milton Friedman famously remarked at the time that then capitalism “might (have proven) to be only a brief historical accident”.

Indeed, how far does Davos represent the interests of developing nations when its birth vision was to checkmate the rise of left-wing political nationalism across the globe? To what extend is the WEF committed to the re-distribution of wealth and a fair international trade system?

The rampage of unrestrained capitalism across the globe has widened disparities recognised by the Davos attendees. It is this continued rampage that convinces analysts that Davos needs a fundamental makeover if it habours any inclination of abating the spread of violence and an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of humanity.

Others found it very incongruous for countries to turn Davos into a market where leaders, particularly those from the developing countries, market their “investment brochures” in a move synonymous with unrestrained mortgaging of a countries resources.

Of concern to most experts is the absence of a discussion on global migration crisis. Global migration is one of the most urgent issues of our time and likely to remain so for generations to come if platforms like the WEF fails to deal with the issue head-on.

While the four-day Davos meeting presents an ideal time for leaders, particularly those from developing nations, to market their countries to those with big monies, it has always been difficult to quantify the actual results accrued from their attendance.

Deniss Nally, chairman of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, recently told Associated Press that: “When you have such a disparity between the wealth controlled by such a few number of individuals, or the gap that exists between that minority versus the majority, you really do have the potential for such significant unrest in different parts of the world, which is going to be one of the biggest challenges we are going to have to deal with.”

The disparity that seem to be widening between the minority rich and the majority poor gives credence to the idea that WEF forum’s main thrust is actually the shield the economy from the political process which the majority must also have a say.

Writing for www.aljazeera.com on 23 January 2018, David Child questions the forum’s sincerity in tackling issues to do with globalisation saying that it is likely to be more of the same.

He describes WEF as “talking shop” incapable of delivering meaningful change.

He argues that far from being the panacea to a better world and an equitable distribution of wealth, it is “public mobilisation and public anger that will lead to progressive change”.

Who can blame Child for not putting his hopes in the WEF when a report by Oxfam published ahead of the Davos summit revealed that half of the world’s population received no share of all wealth created globally in 2017.

A London based charity’s annual inequality report stated that billionaires increased their wealth by $762 billion last year, enough to end “global extreme poverty seven times over” last year.

The idea that the Geneva-based non-profit foundation is committed to “improving the state of the world,” and that it aims to achieve this through shaping global, regional and industrial agendas by bringing people together through dialogue is fatuous when pertinent issues of the day are skirted around.

Zimbabwe can be forgiven for holding so much hope for the Davos summit.

It is the first time that its President has been invited. The invitation comes at the back of the recent ushering in of a new dispensation following 37 years of President Mugabe’s rule which was characterised by heightened diplomatic row with United States and Europe over the issue of land.

Davos thus offers a platform for the new leader, Emmerson Mnagagwa, to show that he is prepared to take a different route from his predecessor. His Twitter post soon after arriving in Davos speaks volumes of his confidence.

The Zimbabwean leader told attendees the WEF in Davos on Wednesday that the country was open for business.

“On my day of inauguration, I mentioned economics and trade cooperation would be my priority in Zimbabwe, rather than politics, in order to catch up with the region,” President Mnangagwa told a panel discussion in the Swiss mountain resort.

He said Zimbabwe has lagged behind in many areas as a result of isolation for the past almost two decades but was now trying to mend relations with and take the country on a different route.

It is his optimism that has made him the centre of attraction as many investors are keen to understand how he hopes to rectify the damage inflicted on the economy by his predecessor.

For Zimbabwe, any international platform is ideal for re-imaging the country. Who would not want to market themselves at a platform attended by those who have deep pockets?

But there is a lot that WEF can do if it’s to live up to its perceived vision. It needs to do away with the perception that globalisation benefits a jet setting elite when in reality everyone should stand to benefit when economies open up to trade.