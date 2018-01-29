Health minister warns of cholera outbreak

Charity Ruzvidzo

Harare – The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, has urged citizens to desist from eating food and drinking water from unhygienic places following a rise in suspected cholera cases from 22 to 32 in the small town of Chegutu.

Chegutu is located in Mashonaland West province, about 107 kilometres west of the capital Harare.

In a press statement, Dr Parirenyatwa said it was critical to note that the suspected cases were all linked with funerals that occurred in the locality.

“To date, there are 32 cases (30 suspected and two confirmed) and four deaths reported. We think the index case was an 80-year-old female who succumbed to the disease at home on 8 January 2017. Subsequently, people who attended this funeral and other subsequent funerals linked to the initial case fell and started treatment at the hospital.

“A cholera test was done on 19 January 2018 on one of the deceased and it was confirmed cholera. Two other samples tested positive for cholera. At Chegutu Hospital where cases are being reported, we had one case on 12 January, three cases on the 13th, five cases on the 15th, and three on the 16th. There were four cases that came on the 17th, one case on the 18th and four on the 19th. On Saturday the 20th, we had a surge of cases following a burial where the hospital reported 11 cases. The last two days only two cases were seen per day. In all, 19 males and 15 females have been affected,” he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Chegutu City Council must provide safe drinking water for its citizens.

“Chegutu Municipality has a critical shortage of water due to ageing water reticulation infrastructure like most towns in Zimbabwe and this needs to be addressed. There is rampant vending in undesignated places, including selling meat and fruits in pavements. People buy and eat all these on the streets in unhygienic condition putting themselves at risk of cholera and diarrhoeal diseases,” he said.

The health minister warned people against unsafe hygienic practices.

“People should desist from eating cooked food prepared in unhygienic conditions. We encourage people to practice good hygienic practices, wash hands before eating food, after visiting the toilet and after changing nappies. Drink safe water which should have been boiled or treated with treatment chemicals. Let’s avoid big gatherings during outbreaks such as these ones, let’s not shake hands at these gatherings or funerals. In event of death in the community due to cholera this should be supervised by health workers,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said measures have been put in place to address the outbreaks.

“All provinces have been put on high alert for cholera, the District Civil Committee has been activated and meetings are being held twice daily and are chaired by the DA (District Administrator) to tackle the cholera issue and the Provincial RRT (rapid response team) led by provincial medical director is on the ground to render support since January 19th,” he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa said the national rapid response team has been conducting a cholera assessment in the province together with UNICEF and WHO was on the ground to support the district and province to deal with cholera.

A treatment camp has been set closer to where patients are located at Chinengundu clinic and health education campaigns through IEC distribution and door to door visits are being done.

Burials are being supervised and people are prohibited from consumption of food and hand shaking.

Cholera outbreaks are not peculiar to Zimbabwe.

Zambia has recorded at least 3,000 people, who have been treated for cholera and Malawi also recorded cases in Lilongwe.