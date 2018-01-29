Pressure mounts on Zuma to go

Colleta Dewa

Johannesburg – Pressure continues to mount on South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma to cut his term of office.

Sources within South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) say President Zuma has lost popularity both within the party and the nation.

Earlier this week, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) sat to negotiate Zuma’s departure.

The newly elected national working committee is said to be dominated by supporters of new party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, making Zuma’s chances of survival slim.

Top officials have, however, not been given the exact timeframe within which Zuma’s exit must take place.

Insiders in the ANC are, however, optimistic that the 76-year-old leader will be leaving office sooner than expected.

In a telephone interview with The Southern Times, one ANC insider said it was an honourable move for President Zuma to just step down.

“He is known to be a survivor but this time, we mean business and if those who advise him do not advise him correctly, he will face world embarrassment,” he said.

It is, however, uncertain what the plan by the ANC’s top officials and the NEC would be should Zuma refuse to step down before his term is over.

Zuma’s term of office as SA President ends next year, in what could then pave way for Ramaphosa, who was elected ANC president in December, to stand for national elections as the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

Others have suggested that should he remain defiant, a motion of no confidence in parliament will push him out.

There have been fears that South Africa risks having “two centres of power” if Zuma remains state president while Ramaphosa is ANC president.

University lecture and political analyst, Dr Alphonso Bhere, said the ANC has to move strategically to avoid obvious political complications of the matter.

“‘Yes, it is noble for the President to call it a day and leave but considering what has been happening around him, the man might be fearing persecution so remaining in power would somehow shield him for now,” Bhere said.

The ANC believes that the departure of Zuma would pave the way for economic strength as well as clearing the corridors of corruption, nepotism and crime.

Analysts have said the rand will strengthen in the event President Zuma steps down (see business section).

Some also believe that Zuma is a key component in next year’s election since he commands a huge following, especially in KwaZulu Natal province hence the party must not release him unkindly.

However, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has said the party has not taken a decision that President Zuma must step down as head of state,

“We have not arrived at any decision. We are just saying there is this engagement, discussions which will actually take place between us (ANC officials) and President Jacob Zuma,” Magashule was quoted by News24.

He was addressing the media following the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla at the weekend.

ANC NEC sources had said that the committee had decided that Zuma must be recalled, but that the party’s top six officials, led by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, should manage his “dignified exit”.

Magashule confirmed that the ANC NEC – the party’s second highest decision-making body – discussed Zuma’s recall.

News24 reported on Friday that the motion to recall Zuma was raised by newly elected NEC member David Masondo and backed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Bheki Cele.

Magashule said engagements between Zuma and the officials related to the work of government.

“It is a matter of interaction. Ramaphosa and Zuma are talking about coordination between Luthuli House and government. There isn’t any rumour or decision to remove Jacob Zuma as some say on social media,” he said.

He also denied that there was a deadline for Zuma to step down.

“So there are no timelines here, we don’t do things that way. We engage, we process things, we discuss, so give us space as the ANC to deal with our matters.”

Earlier on Monday, Zuma indicated that he was staying in office, releasing a diary of his official engagements until mid-February that include giving the State Of The Nation Address on February 8.

The ANC has also confirmed that it has suspended the provincial executive committees of KwaZulu-Natal, led by Sihle Zikalala, and the Free State led by Magashule.

They have also been instructed to stop their appeals on court decisions that ruled that their respective elective conferences were invalid.

“We don’t want to solve our matters in court. The leadership of the two provinces was engaged and it was agreed to solve problems internally,” Magashule said.

Previously Magashule had said that the provincial leaders had remained in office because they had lodged appeals.

Magashule said the ANC’s top six officials would visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday and the Free State on Wednesday to announce the members of interim leadership to oversee fresh elections. – Additional reporting by News24