Region needs to tame recurrent droughts

It is turning out that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region might once again be hit by another devastating drought, throwing member countries into a tailspin as lack of rains is a big blow to their agro-based economies.

Unlike predictions by weather experts last September, the region looks like it is headed for famine as the rains are scarce.

Normally, this time of the year rains would be falling in most parts of the region raising prospects for economic growth as most countries heavily rely on agriculture.

But since December last year, there has been scant rainfall throughout the region.

As we reported last week, there are now fears that a devastating drought could hit most countries in the region.

Climate experts, who met in Gaborone, Botswana, in September had predicted that the region was likely to receive below normal rainfall from October to December this year and normal to above normal rains from January to March 2018.

The SADC climate scientists had also predicted that some parts of the region would be hit by another drought and floods this year.

According to SADC experts, the first phase of below normal to normal rains could result in some countries suffering a devastating drought while the second phase could result in other member states facing a humanitarian disaster due to floods caused by abnormal rains.

Therefore, they said this called for member states to plan carefully and ensure that there were measures in place to deal with issues of security and disaster in the event of flash flooding.

Experts at the SADC Secretariat now fear that while there have been good rains in the northern half of the region, low rainfall in the southern half could lead to crop failure and a devastating famine.

In their Food Security Early Warning System Agromet Update released last week, the experts warn that vegetation conditions have deteriorated in the southern and eastern parts of the region.

Areas where above normal rainfall have been received include the north-eastern half of Angola, much of the Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Zambia, northern Mozambique, central Madagascar and much of Tanzania.

But areas in the southern half of the region, namely southern Angola, most of Botswana and Namibia, south-western and central South Africa, Lesotho, southern Mozambique, southern Zambia, Zimbabwe and south-western-Madagascar, have received below normal rainfall since October 2017.

Now this is very worrying and alarm bells should be sounded across the region so that authorities take proactive measures.

Most countries in the SADC region are heavily dependent on agriculture, and poor rains spell doom for prospects for growth. This also means huge amounts of money would have to be channeled towards importing food, money which would otherwise have been channeled towards other needy areas like health, education and infrastructural development.

This is why we have always called upon leaders in the region to move away from over reliance on rain-fed agriculture. Climate change, of which the droughts are associated with, is real and the SADC region has been at the receiving end in recent years.

There is a need for massive investment in dams and irrigation infrastructure so that when the region is hit by such calamities, it can still be able to produce food for its peoples.

We believe the region can adequately plan for droughts if there is political will by governments to invest in dams and irrigation systems that would ensure countries do not have to wait for the rainy seasons, but can plant crops year round.

Examples abound elsewhere where arid countries have gone on to develop their agricultural systems such that they do not feel the effects of droughts.

We have always maintained that if a country like Israel, which is largely desert, can develop its agriculture to a point of being a net exporter of food, what stops countries in Southern Africa from doing the same?

The region is endowed with good climate and has fairly large rivers which could be dammed for agricultural purposes. We see no reason why year in and year out, countries watch millions of cubic metres of water flowing to the Indian and Atlantic oceans, but sit and mourn about poor rains.

We believe it is time for leaders in the region to think outside the box and stop relying on rain-fed agriculture. We therefore call upon them to take proactive measures to tame the recurrent droughts.