SADC’s best . . . Nam, Tanzania ranked top performing economies

Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – Tanzania is the best ranked inclusive economy within the SADC region, followed by Namibia, according to the World Economic Forum’s Inclusive Development Index for 2018.

The WEF’s IDI reflects more closely the criteria by which people evaluate their countries’ economic progress, other than the gross domestic product (GDP), which mainly measures the aggregate amount of goods and services produced in an economy.

The IDI is a multi-dimensional phenomenon that encompasses income, employment opportunity, economic security and quality of life and also identifies 15 areas of structural economic policy and institutional strength that have the potential to contribute simultaneously to higher growth and wider social participation in the process and benefits of such growth.

Algeria is Africa’s best performing emerging economy and the most inclusive economy in 2018 with a GDP per capita of US$4,846, employment rate of 38.9 percent and low poverty rate of 3.9 percent, while average healthy life expectancy is at 66.5 years.

After Algeria, ranked 13th out of 77 emerging economies is Tunisia (39), which came second in terms of performance with a GDP per capita of US$4,265, a high health life expectancy rate of 66.7 years, an employment rate of 40.6 percent and 9.1 percent poverty rate.

Tanzania (ranked 48) is the third best ranked inclusive economy in Africa, followed by Ghana (52), Cameroon (53), Burundi (55), Namibia (56) and Rwanda (57).

Namibia’s GDP per capita is US$6,021 as opposed to Tanzania’s US$867 per capita, but Tanzania’s employment rate is higher at 76.5 percent compared to Namibia’s 44.5 percent, which explains Tanzania’s higher ranking.

Tanzania’s poverty rate is at 79 percent though, while Namibia stands at 47 percent.

The GDPs of Africa’s giant economies, South Africa (69th) and Nigeria (63rd), stand at US$7,504 and US$2,458, respectively.

But despite South Africa’s GDP being highest among African economies, its employment rate is contrastingly among the lowest at 39.5 percent, while its poverty rate is also a high 35.9 percent, which can be attributed to high inequality levels.

More specifically, South Africans have a healthy life expectancy of only 54 years, which is one of the lowest levels among countries with a high GDP per capita, dragging down its IDI.

Nigeria faces significant challenges in achieving inclusive growth and development and although economic growth has increased steadily in previous years in spite of receding oil production, such growth has not benefitted Nigerians as the poverty rate stands at 77.6 percent and the healthy life expectancy is only 47 years.

Other SADC countries on the emerging economies’ index are Madagascar with a GDP of $416 per capita; Malawi (US$482); Mozambique (US$515); Zimbabwe (US$909); Zambia (US$1,622) and Lesotho (US$1,387).

Madagascar has the highest poverty rate of 91.1 percent, followed by Malawi’s 88.4 percent and Mozambique’s 88 percent, but amazingly, Madagascar and Malawi have some of the highest employment rates of 84.6 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

The best performing emerging economy in the IDI is Lithuania with a GDP per capita of 15,873, employment rate of 53.9 percent and low poverty rate at 2.7 percent, while average healthy life expectancy of 66.1 years.

In the ranking of emerging economies, Lithuania, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Latvia and Poland are the top five.

When it comes to advanced economies, Norway is the world’s most inclusive economy for the second year in a row, displaying strong performance across the board.

“In light of fluctuating oil and gas production, the country administers tight fiscal policies to boost economic growth in the non-petroleum sector, as it has the second-highest GDP per capita, fourth-highest labour productivity, and the fifth-highest employment rate among advanced economies,” reads IDI 2018.

Norway has low income inequality, high median living standards and low carbon emissions, generous social safety programmes on pensions, education, and public

And performs exceptionally well at promoting inclusive growth and development.

Of note is the United States’ performance, ranking 23rd on the IDI, but rather uneven.

The country has improved over the last five years on measures of GDP per capita, labour productivity and employment, but its average healthy life expectancy is among the lowest in advanced economies due to challenges with regard to access to healthcare, education and economic opportunity.

The United States also lags behind most other advanced economies in economic inclusion (28th) and although poverty rates in the country have been falling, they remain among the highest in advanced economies at 16.3 percent.

The top five best performing advanced economies are Norway, Iceland, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Denmark.

Of the 103 economies whose data was used in the IDI, 64 percent improved over the past five years, attesting to recent efforts by policymakers to broaden socioeconomic progress.

But more gains were among upper-middle-income economies, while low-income economies fell further behind income inequality or remained stagnant.

“Despite recent progress, many economies have significant unexploited potential to simultaneously increase economic growth and social inclusion,” says the report.

In order to activate a circle of inclusive growth, it will be required of the economies to “reconceive and prioritise structural economic reform as a systemic effort to strengthen the institutions and structural features of an economy that play an important role in driving both wider social inclusion and higher growth.”

Countries also need to adopt a broader metric of national economic success that corresponds better to society’s bottom-line measure of economic progress: broad-based living standards.

Another pointer is the socioeconomic inequity which is largely an endogenous (having an internal cause or origin) rather than an exogenous (having an external cause or origin) challenge for policymakers.

It is also required that a new growth model that places people and living standards at the centre of national economic policy and international economic integration.