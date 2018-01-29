Zimbabweans express optimism, laud int eraction with ED

Innocent Gore and Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – Zimbabwean professionals and businesspeople resident in Namibia have expressed optimism with the new dispensation in their country and hoped such interactions with the leadership would take the country forward, amid hopes that some were willing to invest back home in partnerships with their Namibian partners.

In interviews after the highly subscribed meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Windhoek last week, the Zimbabweans living here applauded the engagement with the head of state and government and said they hoped more such meetings and follow-ups would be organised with relevant government ministries and permanent secretaries so as to implement decisions agreed upon.

Spokesman of the group that organised the forum, Dr Percy Kumire, said already there were Zimbabweans willing to invest millions of dollars back home, together with their Namibian counterparts in the medical field as well as other sectors but needed clarity on the country’s investment policies.

He said there were issues to do with how an investor could repatriate their profits from Zimbabwe and how to pay outside debtors in view of the currency shortages and strict monetary policy in the country.

Dr Catherine Nhau expressed optimism about the country and said: “I hope more such interactions with permanent secretaries will come, so I will be looking forward to such interactions in future.”

Nhau said it was an eye-opening session with the President, as he brought confidence to a lot of Zimbabweans.

“His message is very clear. Zimbabwe is open for business. We want to grow the economy. We want the international community to know that Zimbabwe is on a new path and he is inviting us back home to develop our country,” she said excitedly, adding that they were looking at doing a turnaround so that Zimbabwe could return to its former glory as a breadbasket of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mathew Margolis, the managing director of Pearl Waterfree Technologies (Pty) Limited, lauded the meeting with the President and said he was very encouraged.

“For the first time in history, we have a president that is willing to hear the views of the people of Zimbabwe. Based on the President’s address and his team’s response to our questions, I have confidence that we are on the right path.

“We want more interactions with leaders of our country in order to stay up to date on progress being made. We also want more interactions and events by the Zimbabwean business community in Namibia,” he said.

Businessman Dennis Tsanga, who is the acting managing director of Syntex Technologies, also lauded the meeting and said he felt optimistic that with further engagement, positive outcomes would come from Zimbabweans working together with a common goal “for the betterment of our lives and our country”.

“Policy reviews and information are vital. I wish to see more reviewing and availing of policies that have an enabling framework instead of a restrictive and otherwise discouraging one. Provisioning of information on changes that have been implemented and those that are to come is critical,” said Tsanga.

Michael Gotore said the government must publish a clear policy framework that clarifies issues to do with taxation, incentives and other processes.

“These should not be left to the imagination of each potential investor,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia, Rofina Chikava, said President Mnangagwa’s inauguration address gave a new impetus to Zimbabweans living abroad who now wanted to contribute to a new Zimbabwe.

She said Zimbabweans, who attended the meeting with the President came from sectors such as health, mining and energy, agriculture, information communication technology, legal, as well banking and finance, among others.

“We want to assure Zimbabweans that the embassy will facilitate at lightning speed those who want to invest back home,” she told the meeting.

Jawett Dzimwasha, an architect, said that he was confident that the majority of Zimbabweans who were in Namibia want to make a contribution and a difference to their motherland.

“We heard about agrarian reform. We heard about financing, we were told about the currency situation, the education reforms and intellectual properties for those who are creative, it is very important for the development of our country. I am an architect. I am going to build the country,” he enthused.

Bryan Muzembwiri, also an architect, said that the President was very engaging to the local Zimbabweans during his address.

“I strongly think there is a message of hope. I think this is the chance for everyone to be engaged about these development,” he said, adding that he was ready to contribute to the development of low to medium houses in his country as the backlog of housing was high.

Businessman Bernard Kayemba was equally inspired by the President’s speech, saying that Mnangagwa wanted every Zimbabwean to share in his vision.

“His message, basically, is all about going forward not looking behind – taking cognisance that we need to develop our country,” he said.

The business community also expressed their concerns about tax reforms, farm land lease agreements, protection of ideas (intellectual property) and the upcoming national elections, among others.

Their concerns were, however, addressed as Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, George Charamba, were on hand to answer their queries.

President Mnangagwa, who has been on a whirlwind tour of the SADC region to brief his counterparts on events leading to his coming to power last November, declared that Zimbabwe is open for business.

Last week, he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he once again lured investors to come to Zimbabwe.

In his address in Namibia, Mnangagwa called on his countrymen and women in the diaspora to return home and rebuild the country’s economy. He said he wants Zimbabwe to catch up with the rest of the countries in the SADC region and the world.

“Some of you are here – you are being adventurous. Some of you are here as a result of conditions back home, which made you feel you needed to look for greener pastures. But once we create green pastures back home, I believe most of you will find your way back to come and assist in the rebuilding of our economy and faculty,” he said to thunderous applause.

He assured those in attendance that Zimbabwe was not the same again and that his administration was going to focus on unity, love and work.

“All the Zimbabweans get united under one flag. We get united under our national anthem,” he enthused.

Zimbabwe’s founding president, Robert Mugabe, stepped down last November after a 37-year reign and was succeeded by Mnangagwa amid pressure from the military and an impending parliamentary impeachment.

Mnangagwa was installed as interim President on 24 November 2017 and will serve out Mugabe’s remaining term, which ends in August 2018 before fresh elections take place.

Mnangagwa briefed Zimbabweans about opportunities in mining, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development.

He said foreign firms will now be allowed to have more than 50 percent shareholding in joint ventures with locals following amendments to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act except in the mining of diamonds and platinum where foreigners would not be allowed more than 49 percent.

“Only two minerals, diamonds and platinum, attract the indigenisation policy,” said Mnangagwa, adding that they have removed the constraints of indigenisation in other areas in the mining sector and investors can come in and extract minerals without adhering to the indigenisation requirement.

The President said for decades, Zimbabweans were suffering from food deficiency or food insecurity.

“But as Vice President, I was made responsible for food security and nutrition. I produced the command agriculture model. It is a voluntary model. That model has resulted in Zimbabwe attaining its former status. We are now food sufficient,” boasted Mnangagwa.

He attributed some of the success to good rains, but maintained that it was mainly as a result of the good model they produced.

The President also highlighted other programmes that are geared towards enhancing food security such as a model covering large livestock, soya beans, cotton, tobacco and more, including dam construction.

“We have that vision where in food security, Zimbabwe will thrive,” he pronounced.

On infrastructure development, the President said so far there had only been uptake on the Harare-Beitbridge road, which is part of the north-south corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and South Africa with the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa. The highway is also the busiest and important economic part of the country.

He said refurbishment of the railway network is in three phases, which are rehabilitation of existing railway network; creation of new networks within the country and creation of new lines to the sea.

Already, a group of young Zimbabwean businessmen based in South Africa have put up US$400 million for the project to spruce up the existing network and provide locomotives.

The President said his ministers were expected to achieve certain goals within the first 100 days since he assumed office and appointed his first cabinet in November.

The 100-day action plan is geared to improve the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and in turn attract more foreign direct investment.