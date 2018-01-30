Valentine’s Day sizzles at Maerua Mall

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Maerua Mall will be hosting a Valentine’s Day gift market from 9 – 14 February, where there will be stalls and stands selling flowers, chocolates, confectionaries and a great deal of creative items that go with the theme of the holiday.

A spokesperson for the owners of the mall, Carel Fourie, said they will be teaming up with Fresh FM radio station to bring Valentine’s cheer to the hearts of a few selected shoppers with a live broadcast of the entire frenzy.

“Our goal is to make it easy and enjoyable for shoppers to find the perfect gifts to show their appreciation for those around them on Valentine’ Day,” said Fourie.

“Cupid will be on duty from 10 am to 3pm on the 10th of February, looking for the happiest couples and picking up the bill for them up to the value of N$500.”

Maerua is the second biggest shopping centre in Namibia with 120 outlets, including some of the most exciting flagship stores in Namibia and accessibility is quite easy for customers given the space. The food court in the mall will also be serving their best cuisine on special Valentine’s prices, the same goes for Capello, John Dory’s and Peppercorn Grill and Steak.

“The mall is designed to be not only ultra-convenient but also to bring that contemporary feel to Windhoek’s original shopping centre,” Fourie said.