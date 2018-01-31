Minister of Transport blasts corrupt VID officers

Charity Ruzvidzo

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joram Gumbo has castigated the Vehicle Registration Department (VID) officials, who for years have been accused of soliciting for bribes from people who require driver’s licences.

Addressing senior VID officers at Rainbow Towers today, Minister Gumbo accused the officials of robbing people their hard earned cash through demanding bribes.

“The public domain is awash with reports of instructors who act as conduits in the alleged corrupt practice. It is alleged that corrupt instructors mention the bribe to a learner driver, collect it, and pass it to an equally corrupt VID driving examiner. They obviously share the loot. I would like to warn all driving school owners and their staff that all allegations of corruption will be fully investigated and the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” he said.

Corruption has been identified as the major obstacle for the attainment of economic growth in many African countries with the African Union declaring 2018 as the anti-corruption year.

The Harare establishment led by President Mnangagwa has also declared zero tolerance to corruption, a development that has resulted in high profile arrests of former Cabinet ministers.

The Minister urged the senior VID officials to start cleaning up their dirty acts within the 100 days action programme as stipulated by President Mnangagwa.

“If a driving instructor or an assistant instructor is solely involved he/she will be deregistered and handed over to the ZRP for persecution. Where it is established that the school is also involved, we shall ensure that it is closed forever,” he said.

Corruption at VID offices fuels high accidents statistics, Minister Gumbo told the officials.

“It is not only immoral but criminal to issue a driver’s licence to a person who will have demonstrated lack of understanding of road traffic rules and regulations. How does one feel when there is an accident caused by someone who has demonstrated lack of basic driving skills? How does one feel about rising accident statistics, knowing fully well that you issue licences to grossly incompetent people on a day to day basis? , “queried the Minister.

He also urged citizens to desist from offering VID instructors bribes.

The Zimbabwe driver’s licence is an internationally recognised document and Zimbabwe is a signatory of the 1968 United Nations Convention which enables one to obtain an International Driving Permit upon production of the driver’s licence.