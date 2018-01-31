Nam govt bars foreign travel by public figures until end of February 

Jan 31, 2018
Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Namibian President Hage Geingob has forbidden political office bearers from travelling abroad until after February 2018 to curb public expenditure.

In a statement, Geingob said: “This directive is specifically in the interest of curtailing public expenditure, no request for outbound travel by ministers, deputy ministers and other political office bearers will be considered until after the end of February. This directive is with immediate effect.”

The Namibian government is in the middle of austerity measures to curb public expenditure.

The President himself made use of scheduled commercial flights when he travelled to the Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the African Union summit.

He travelled with a smaller delegation and chose to forego the use of the presidential jet.

The country’s financial state has seen it implement budget cuts on free education and other areas.

