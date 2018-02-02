10 books by Africa authors that one must read

Gracious Madondo

Writings by African women writers have made a mark on the continent’s literary scene. Over the years, female writers have exhibited every reason to celebrate womanhood and the need to set a firm ground for the recognition in all aspects of life.

Poetry, plays, novels, autobiographies, and essays written by women offer a broad overview of African society from a feminine perspective, painting a clearer picture of the women’s deeper aspirations, views and beliefs.

The appreciation of African female writers is incomplete without mentioning Clenora Hudson- Weems and her theory of Africana Womanism that creates a sort of genuine sisterhood among African women owing to shared experiences of oppression, which makes them empathise with one another on paper and beyond.

Here, I have put together a list of books from some of Africa’s most celebrated female writers.

1. A Question of Power – Bessie Head

Bassie Head is a South African born author who in 2003 won the Order of Ikhamanga Award for her outstanding contribution to literature and the struggle for social change, freedom and peace in South Africa, Botswana and the continent.

Set in Botswana – Motabeng “A Question of Power” is a semi-autobiographical novel about a woman named Elizabeth, who leaves South Africa for exile in Botswana with her son. Her hopes for a better life outside South Africa are shattered, as she constantly feels like an outsider.

Elizabeth’s mixed race becomes her prison and she struggles to fit into the oppressive social situation. Her constant struggle to fit into an “alien” society drives her into madness.

2. Nervous Conditions – Tsitsi Dangarembga

Tsitsi Dangarembga is also the author of “She No Longer Weeps” and “The Book of Not”. Dangarembga was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in 1959. She spent the bigger part of her childhood in England where she studied medicine at Cambridge University but returned home in 1980 when Zimbabwe attained independence.

The semi-autobiographical novel focuses on the story of a Rhodesian family in post-colonial Rhodesia during the 1960s. The novel illustrates the themes of race, class, gender, and cultural change during colonial Zimbabwe.

3. Americanah – Chimamanda Ngozie-Adichie

Born in Nigeria in 1977, the award-winning Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is described as one of “the most prominent and critically acclaimed Anglophone authors (who) is succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature”. Over the years, she has produced a number of novels, which include “Purple Hibiscus”, “Half of a Yellow Sun” and a short story anthology titled “The Thing around Your Neck”.

“Americanah” concerns itself with the issue of African brain drain. It is a love story of two Lagos teenagers Ifemelu and Obinze. It is a novel that deals with issues of racism in the United States and Britain as well as love and heartbreak.

4. Nehanda – Yvonne Vera

Yvonne Vera (1964-2005) was a Zimbabwean prose poetry writer, and is well known for her difficult style of writing and the strong women characters firmly rooted in the bitter struggle of Zimbabwe’s independence.

“Nehanda” tells the story of the African people’s encounter with colonialism. It is a historical narrative of the significance of the Shona spirit medium who became a source of inspiration during Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence in the 1960s and 1970s. The story is beautifully woven as a simple account of a girl with a divine gift that inspires fighters and villagers in the war.

5. Our Sister Killjoy – Ama Ata Aidoo

Ama Ata Aidoo, born 23 March 1940, is a Ghanaian writer and a former minister of education in Ghana. Her works of fiction particularly deal with the tensions between Western and African worldviews. “Our Sister Killjoy” is her first book and it remains her most popular piece of work.

“Our Sister Killjoy” is a story about a woman called Sissie, who goes to Europe to better herself. It is a story of Sissie’s travels around Europe, her feelings of alienation and her return home to Africa. What makes it an interesting read is that it is a mixture of prose and poetry.

6. Joys of Motherhood – Buchi Emecheta

Buchi Emecheta is a critically acclaimed Nigerian novelist, who has published over 20 books and was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2005. Her prominent themes are supported mainly by female characters and they include motherhood, child slavery, poverty and female independence through education.

“Joys of Motherhood” – as the title alludes, focuses on female fertility and child-bearing expectations of women in marriages. It tells the tragic story of Nnu-Ego, who suffers from infertility.

7. So Long a Letter – Mariama Ba

Born in Senegal on 17 April 1929, Mariama Ba, was raised by her grandparents in the Muslim region and struggled to get an education because they did not believe girls should get educated. She came to criticise the inequalities between sexes perpetrated by patriarchal tendencies in religion and all aspects of life.

“So Long a Letter” is a sequence of thoughts recounted by a recently widowed Senegalese teacher. The novel is presented in a letter narrating to an old friend the social circumstances that deny women their proper places in society.

8. Women at Point Zero – Nawal El Saadawi

Nawal El Saadawi is a well-known Egyptian feminist writer and activist. She has written many books on the subject of women in Islam, paying particular attention to the practice of female genital mutilation.

“Woman at Point Zero” tells the story of Firdaus. She is a prostitute in the streets of Cairo, who hides herself under heavy layers of makeup. Her life is characterised by misery. She later finds herself in a prison cell facing a death sentence, which she embraces as a relief from her pain and suffering.

9. July’ People – Nadine Gordimer

Author Nadine Gordimer is a South African writer, political activist and Nobel Prize Winner. Her writing deals with moral and racial issues particularly issues from the apartheid era in South Africa.

“July’s People” is set in apartheid South Africa. The novel tells the story of a family of white liberals who are forced by the violent situation to flee to Johannesburg and it is their servant July who takes them to refuge in his village.

The novel gives the reader an unforgettable look into the terrifying tacit understanding and misunderstanding between blacks and whites.

10. Burning butterfly – Yvonne Vera

“Butterfly Burning” is a story set in Makokoba Township, Bulawayo, in the late 1940s. The story is told through strong female characters particularly young Phephelaphi, who lives with the sense of equality, independence and freedom. In this beautiful and intricate story, Yvonne Vera captures the bitter side of township life in colonial Zimbabwe.