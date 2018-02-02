5 Bots soccer players perish in accident

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – Botswana football has been plunged into mourning after five players belonging to an amateur soccer team perished in a car crash on Sunday morning.

The deceased are players of a constituency league side in Gumare, a village in the northwest of the country.

The constituency tournaments are the brainchild of President Ian Khama, and are played across the country’s 57 constituencies as a way of spreading the game, even to remote areas.

Police in Gumare said a Ford Ranger transporting the team, crashed in Tsao, near Sehitwa, where the team was travelling for a tournament.

“We suspect the driver lost control and veered off the road. The vehicle rolled several times, leaving five dead on the spot and seven seriously injured,” senior superintendent Peter Gochela told The Daily News.

The deceased are between 16 and 27 years old.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti, said the deaths were a huge blow to football development in the country.

“The loss of the five players has been a heavy blow and a substantial loss to football.

The five were among self-determined players eager to sharpen their football skills to eventually be counted among a pool of the nation’s surplus of polished players awaiting a call for elite football,” Letshwiti said.

President Khama introduced constituency tournaments soon after he assumed office in 2008, and the competitions have proved popular, and extended to other codes such as netball and volleyball.

Initially, there was a cry that the tournaments should be brought under the care of BFA to avoid violating FIFA statutes, where government was seen to be interfering in the running of football.

However, BFA and government found a solution after FIFA threatened to take action in 2011.