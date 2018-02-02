A sleeping rugby giant battles to rise from deep slumber

Robson Sharuko

Harare – It is a country that has crafted a reputation as the rugby nursery of the world, providing a number of the global powerhouses like South Africa’s Springboks and the Wallabies of Australia with some of their best players, but for years now Zimbabwe has been limping in the shadows of mediocrity.

The country’s last Rugby World Cup appearance came in 1991 during a golden phase in which Zimbabwe dined with the aristocrats of the game on the globe having earlier qualified for the 1987 World Cup in New Zealand.

Back then, the world rocked to the exploits of the late Richard Tsimba, who was nicknamed “The Black Diamond”, whose superb try against Romania, in a match in which he scored two tries on 23 March 1987, in Auckland, illuminated the globe.

Tsimba, the first black Zimbabwean player to represent his country in rugby, also scored a try in a losing cause at the 1991 Rugby World Cup against Japan in Belfast on 14 October of that year.

However, nine years later, he was dead when his car was involved in a road accident in Harare aged just 34.

But the rugby world never forgot Tsimba, and six years ago he was posthumously inducted into the IRB Hall of Fame together with his younger brother Kennedy Tsimba, who was also a very good rugby player during his day and became the first black star to captain Zimbabwe.

“I feel humbled and honoured to receive this accolade for Richard and I,” said Kennedy. “This induction gives me a feeling of accomplishment and acknowledgement of all the hard years of strife and work to get where I am now.

“All the sacrifices made by the Tsimba family and others who have built me up over the years, who had belief in me even when I didn’t believe in myself at times.

“The accolade will also hopefully mark an era in history that proves that you can come from nowhere and reach your goal and beyond, and open the doors for more black rugby players, and give them hope that they too can achieve great things.”

Oregan Hoskins, the South African administrator who was then the vice-chairman of the International Rugby Board before it changed its identity to World Rugby, said the Tsimba brothers had left a big mark on the game.

“The Tsimba brothers have left an indelible mark on Rugby in Southern Africa. They are pioneers of the game who will be remembered by generations to come. It is fitting that they will be captured in Rugby’s most famous place for memory, the IRB Hall of Fame,” he said.

But the Tsimbas are just part of an impressive group of rugby stars who have emerged from Zimbabwe, who include Springbok star Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira who is one of great Zimbabwean players who have gone on to become legends in the colours of two-time World Champions South Africa.

Adrian Garvey, featured in 28 Tests for the Springboks, Gary Teichmann came from Zimbabwe to play 42 Tests for the Boks and even captained them and Bobby Skinstad, who played 42 Tests for the South Africans, was also honoured with the role of skipper of these Boks, also came from this country.

Andy MacDonald featured in five Tests for the Boks, Brian Mujati played 12 times for the South Africans, Ian Robertson had five caps and Ray Mordt is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest exports across the Limpopo where he played 18 times for the Springboks.

David Pocock, who was raised in Gweru, has become a rugby sensation in Australia and the back rower was widely hailed as the best player at the 2015 Rugby World Cup while Dave Denton has represented Australia and Takudzwa Ngwenya has starred for the United States.

However, despite all that rich history, Zimbabwe rugby continues to be in the woods but there are some influential players in the game in this country who want to revive the sport and make the country a powerful rugby-playing nation once again.

New Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani is optimistic that rugby could turn a new leaf in this country.

“World Rugby gave us a roadmap that we should qualify for the World Cup in the Sevens, the Under-20 and the Sables in order for us to get back the old funding levels or even get more,” he said.

“But I must say the response we have received since coming in has been very positive and we also know there is a lot of work to be done. Gweru and Bulawayo which used to be hubs of talent had deteriorated and we really need to work hard there.”

Former Springboks coach Peter De Villiers is one of a number of coaches who have even been earmarked to coach the Zimbabwe national team in a demonstration of ambition for the new rugby leadership.

“I think it will be an honour if the ZRU engages me but if it goes the other way, well, no hard feelings. I will always be around to help the country develop the sport at any level,” he said.

“If the ZRU believe I am one of the best candidates and engage me then I look forward to work with you the media as well.

“I think in the next four years, we will see changes and who doesn’t need change?

“There are good coaches around but the thing is resources are mainly drawn from schools which becomes a challenge. Talent needs to be complimented with hard work and through that we can unveil a lot of talent.

“If we take responsibility we can go a long way and nowadays rugby is no longer just a sport but a lifestyle on its own.

“The youngsters were very open-minded and asked some good questions about their careers.”

British expatriate Collin Osborne, who was also involved when Zimbabwe were qualifying for the World Cup finals, is also another coach who has been earmarked by the new leadership as a possible candidate to become national coach. Osborne, just like De Villiers, has already been interviewed for the big job.