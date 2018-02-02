Africa’s fight against malaria commendable

By Charity Ruzvidzo

Africa is making headway in its fight against malaria as reports indicate a reduction of cases in some parts of the continent following a rigorous campaign to end the disease by 2030.

The pandemic is rampant in Africa due to lack of adequate resources, lack of knowledge on prevention and low political will to fight the disease.

Despite these challenges, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) recently recognised six countries for their leadership in driving continued reductions in malaria cases and deaths.

With aid from various supporting partners and massive educative campaigns countries that include Senegal, Gambia, Zimbabwe and Madagascar were awarded for achieving more than 20 percent reduction in malaria cases from 2015 to 2016.

Algeria and Comoros were awarded for being on track to achieve more than 40 percent drop in cases by 2020 since 2015.

According to ALMA, since 2000 malaria mortality rates across the continent have fallen by 62 percent in all age groups and by 69 percent among children under five.

This decrease has been attributed to the increase in those sleeping under long-lasting insecticidal nets, or protected by indoor residual spraying, as well as diagnostic testing of children and treatment of pregnant women.

Health experts have commended the progress, stating more still needs to be done to ensure Africa totally wipes out the disease.

Dr Samuel Murape, a medical practitioner, says African governments should not rely more on funding from foreign countries in the fight against malaria.

“It goes without saying that Africa is not adequately capacitated to fight against malaria in terms of resources. However, it is important for African countries to try and come up with domestic funding to stop malaria. This will go a long way in achieving results rapidly instead of waiting for foreign funding,” he says.

Dr Murape says the fight against malaria may be won through acknowledging the work done by community health workers.

“There is nothing more motivational than getting praise and appreciation for a good job. We need to ensure that community health workers who do the work at grassroots levels are given more incentives to work hard in educating people on ways to avoid contracting malaria,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), increased political will to fight against malaria will also go a long way in maintaining the reduction in malaria cases.

WHO has challenged leaders of African countries to be on the forefront in the drive against malaria. Such a stance, according to the UN agency, is crucial is influencing the ordinary citizens to join in the fight.

Akudo lkemba, an activist in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, says curbing malaria calls for creative techniques to reach a wider audience.

“Certain traditional advocacy methods such as flyers and billboards should be replaced with more innovative techniques involving celebrities and mobile technology.

Friends Africa, a pan-African non-profit [organisation] that fights AIDS, TB (tuberculosis) and malaria, uses Nollywood stars and soccer players to educate the public about malaria, and we have found them to be a powerful and effective voice.

“They can certainly make the use of bed-nets sound much ‘cooler’ to a teenager,” lkemba said in a report for the World Economic Forum.

Despite the progress in fighting malaria, Africa still has the highest number of people affected by malaria.

In 2015, 195 million of the 212 million new malaria cases and 394,000 of the world’s 429,000 malaria-related deaths were in Africa.

Health experts state that malaria remains a threat that needs to be addressed through collective action by both the private and public entities in African countries.

The long lifespan of mosquitoes in Africa, as well as their tendency to bite humans, is thought to be one of the main reasons for the high prevalence of malaria on the continent.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female mosquitoes.

Young children, pregnant women and non-immune travelers from malaria-free areas are particularly vulnerable to the disease when they become infected.

Malaria is preventable and curable, and increased efforts are dramatically reducing the malaria burden globally.