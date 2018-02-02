Bank of Namibia winning against fraudsters

Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has recorded losses of approximately R4.3 million in card-related fraud incidents in 2017, which is a decline of 68 percent from the R13 million losses the bank incurred during 2016..

Card fraud includes lost or stolen cards; forged or counterfeit; card-not-present, not received issued card; and card ID theft for all card types. The upsurge in card fraud was predominantly in the category of card not present fraud.

Card Not Present refers to a purchase a consumer makes without physically presenting his or her credit or debit card at the time of purchase.

BoN is in constant consultation with bodies such as the Payment Association of Namibia (PAN) and other platforms created through this body, to actively address new forms of fraud, as well as finding effective ways to address common occurrences of fraud, according to Kazembire Zemburuka, BoN’s Deputy Director: Corporate Communications.

On the phasing out of cheques, which were not done away with by 31 December 2017, to be replaced by an electronic payment system, Kazembire said the delay was due to a number of statutory laws that could not allow that.

This, he said, was according to the gazetted Determination on the Reduction of the Item Limit for Domestic Cheque Payments within the Namibian National Payment System, which makes explicit mention of cheques as payment instrument or as an alternative method of payment.

“These laws could pose challenges for the industry should a payment instrument which is considered a legal form of tender be phased out without amending such legislation and without proper and effective stakeholder engagement in this regard,” he said.

Some of the legislation, which mandate cheques as a payment instrument are in the Social Security Act 34 of 1994, the Insolvency Act 24 of 1936, Employee Compensation Act 30 of 1941, Income Tax Act 24 of 1981, the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965 and the Companies Act 28 of 2004.

The central bank and PAN are engaging relevant stakeholders to reform the affected legislations to government for review, according to Zemburuka.

The Central Security Depository (CSD) company, which was expected to be fully operational by this year, is not yet functioning, pending finalisation of the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill and other regulations that will establish conditions under which NAMFISA will licence and regulate that body.

The BoN and the Namibian Stock Exchange collaborated to jointly create a Central Security Depository company that will be licensed by NAMFISA (regulator) to hold and safeguard financial instruments in electronic format.

Following industry-wide consultations, systems requirements for the Namibian CSD were developed and thereafter a vendor to provide a system for holding and safeguarding financial instruments was appointed. “

Currently, Namibia still continues to operate with physical or paper certificates to represent ownership of certain financial instruments such as equities and bonds, while only Treasury Bills are issued in a paperless form.

Capital market characterised by physical paper is generally inefficient and is prone to fraudulent activities which compromises the integrity of capital markets.