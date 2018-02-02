Bots signs tripartite FTA agreement

Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – Botswana this week signed the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, (comesa), East African Community (eac) and Southern African Development Community (sadc) tripartite free trade area agreement.

Botswana becomes the 22nd country to do so. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Secretary General of COMESA, Sindiso Ngwenya, Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration at the SADC Secretariat, Dr Thembinkosi Mhlongo, and Senior Government Officials including, Botswana’s Investment Trade and Industry minister, Vincent Seretse, who appended his signature.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Seretse said the signing would boost intra trade by eliminating and reducing tariff barriers as well as through market expansion.

“The agreement resonates well with the country’s NDP’s 11 aspirations of becoming an export-led economy. Entry into force of the agreement would therefore enable our local products to enjoy preferential treatment hence increasing export volumes,” he said.

Seretse mentioned local products such as veterinary vaccines; pharmaceutical products; electrical and machinery products; plastics products; salt and salt products; carpets and other textiles floor covering as among Botswana’s local products identified as having export potential under the agreement.

The Secretary General of COMESA and Chair of the Tripartite Task Force, Ngwenya commended the government of Botswana for signing the agreement, which he said will not only see the dismantling of trade barriers among the 26 tripartite member/partner states, but will pave the way to the integration of the continent.

Botswana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary, Peggy Serame, said the TFTA is aimed at boosting intra-African trade through market creation, increased investment flows, enhanced competitiveness and development of cross-regional infrastructure.

Serame, also services as a building block for the completion of the continental free trade area.

Speaking on behalf of the SADC Secretariat, Dr Mhlongo commended the government of Botswana for taking the step to join the tripartite family, which he said has a lot of potential to increase trade in the African continent and accelerate development by creating a huge single market.

“The Tripartite FTA agreement has the potential to boost trade in Africa and accelerate development by creating a huge single market of about 700 million people with an estimated gross domestic product of well over US$1.4 trillion,” Mhlongo said.

Reports indicate that when ratified by at least 12 of member states’ parliaments, the tripartite free trade area agreement will come into force, creating the “Cape to Cairo” economic zone envisaged by colonialists of old and pan-Africans of new.Thus far, only two countries have ratified the deal.