Botswana snubs calls to scrap death penalty

By Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – Botswana has snubbed international calls to scrap the death penalty, saying it is not an abuse of individual human rights.

Delegates to the just-ended 29th session of the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland, had called on countries exercising the death penalty to abolish it since it flies in the face of the human rights of individuals concerned. However, in his response, Botswana’s Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Edwin Batshu, told delegates that while his country did not begrudge those who had abolished it or imposed a moratorium on executions, it equally expected that they too should respect the Southern African nation’s right to determine whether it abolishes or retains it.

“As indicated in our national report, government has not been able to hold public debates with regard to the question of the death penalty since the last review cycle as envisaged,” said the minister.

Therefore, Batshu said, Botswana’s view on the question of death penalty remains unchanged, and the death penalty remained a competent sentence under the laws of Botswana. “My country’s view on the question of death penalty remains unchanged, and it remains a competent sentence under the laws of Botswana,” Batshu added. He said Botswana was of the view that the death penalty was not a human rights violation or a form of torture, but rather a matter of criminal justice.

“Like every country, we retain the sovereign right to independently decide our own criminal justice system, including the retention of the death penalty,” Batshu emphasised.

According to Batshu, it was common knowledge that the death penalty was not outlawed in international law, save for children under the age of 18 and pregnant women, which Botswana complies with.

Batshu further reiterated that Botswana’s position on the death penalty should be respected on the basis that it was a criminal justice sanction, in accordance with Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

However, the minister said his country was aware that there could be some genuine concern about the application of the death penalty in some parts of the world.

“In this instance, if anything, efforts could be directed at promoting and ensuring that all judicial safeguards relating to fair trial standards, contained in international human rights instruments, were fully observed and respected in proceedings relating to capital offenses,” said Batshu.

Batshu further stated that in Botswana, there were robust laws and institutions including an independent judiciary in order to ensure that there was no arbitrary imposition of the death sentence.

“Nonetheless, government intends to hold public debates on the death penalty over the coming period, and Botswana would welcome technical and financial assistance to carry out such an exercise,” he said.