Cholera outbreak hits Windhoek

By Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Namibia became the latest country in the Southern African Development Community region to be afflicted by cholera, after an outbreak was reported in the capital, Windhoek, on 25 January.

Health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the outbreak of cholera after a 10-year-old boy tested positive to the disease. The boy, a resident of Oshitenda settlement and pupil at a local school, is said to have shared a sausage with two others.

Later they started to vomit at school and one of them started to pass rice-like stools (common with cholera symptoms). He was later rushed to the Windhoek Central Hospital (WCH), which confirmed that he was afflicted by cholera.

“The patient was admitted at WCH that same day (25/01/2018. It was reported that two other boys in his class were also vomiting and had diarrhoea. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the two boys, including the patient, shared a sausage from home and started vomiting and having diarrhoea a few hours later. All were taken to hospitals by their parents suspecting food poisoning,” said Petronella Masabane, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“The results of the 10-year-old came back positive with vibrio cholera isolated. It should be noted that one confirmed case of cholera constitutes an outbreak.”

The boy was discharged on Wednesday.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the World Health Organisation.

The outbreak came at time when the health authorities are battling to contain the spread of Hepatitis E that broke out in Windhoek in October last year. The outbreak has been centred around Goreangab and Havana informal settlements on the northern outskirts of the city.

So far, two people, both women, died of Hepatitis E-related complications after giving birth, while close to 500 have been stricken by the water-borne liver disease.

Since the beginning of 2017, incidences of cholera have been reported across the region in countries like Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Zimbabwe.

In its cholera regional update in October 2017, UNICEF noted that more than 102,814 cholera cases and 1,551 deaths have been reported in 11 of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa region since the beginning of 2017.

WHO warned that cholera is an extremely virulent disease that can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea. It takes between 12 hours and five days for a person to show symptoms after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Cholera mostly thrives in settlements with shortage of clean drinking water and poor sanitation facilities. WHO has point outed that, “the long-term solution for cholera control lies in economic development and universal access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation”.

Meanwhile, the City of Windhoek said it will avail R17 million in responses to the Hepatitis E outbreak. Speaking at the Mayoral New Year’s breakfast on Tuesday, Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua said the funds will go towards the provision of additional toilets and repairing the existing damaged ablution facilities at the affected informal settlements, according to Namibia Press Agency (Nampa).

WHO emphasised that health education campaigns, adapted to local culture and beliefs, should promote the adoption of appropriate hygiene practices such as hand-washing with soap, safe preparation and storage of food and safe disposal of the faeces of children.