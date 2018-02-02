Corruption: African leaders must walk the talk

By Lovemore Ranga Mataire

Leaders attending the recent 30th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, concluded the meeting with a resolve to strengthen the fight against corruption and utilisation of home-grown solutions to resolve internal conflicts.

However, despite the consensus to tackle corruption and employing home-grown solutions to internal problems, many observers are still sceptical of the sincerity of most governments given the weak institutional frameworks existing in individual countries.

Very few people in Africa are unaffected by the effects of corruption – from corrupt politics to everyday bribes at personal level. Corruption seems to have permeated all facets of life to the extent that most regard it as the norm.

Besides corruption, some states remain politically fragile while others have had perennial conflicts that have exercised the minds of African leaders since the dismantling of colonialism on the continent.

Series of studies and research have documented the devastating effects of civil strife and corruption in undermining economic growth, creating institutional mismanagement and generally holding back development at all levels.

So how sincere are African leaders in curbing corruption? How does the zero tolerance to corruption translate from being just a hollow mantra, a sort of politically correct thing to say in front of investors or donors, to a real fight clearly understood and appreciated by ordinary citizens?

While it is given that individual African countries are not homogenous entities, it is remarkably uplifting to note that the African Union has declared 2018 as the African Anti-Corruption Year, with the hope that the message would be embraced by all.

Running under the theme of “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” many corruption activists and busters would be happy that the continental body has taken it upon itself to prioritise the fight against corruption at a time when there is a surge in growing awareness for transparency in government and the private sector.

Notable cases of corruption have been reported virtually in every region in Africa. Of particular interests are high profile corruption cases in South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe where government officials have been hauled to the courts.

A case in point is the ongoing investigations into the state capture in South Africa where the Gupta family is said to have corruptly won various state deals due to its perceived relations with President Zuma.

In setting up the commission of inquiry into state capture, President Zuma said: “The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners, the people of South Africa, is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty.”

He said he made the decision to set up the commission after the investigation and remedial action of the public protector and the order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 14 December last year. Concerned citizens are waiting anxiously for the outcome of the commission’s findings. Given the intricate nature of the investigations it is very unlikely that the commission’s work will be done in a short period.

In Malawi, last year’s warrant of arrest against former President Joyce Banda over alleged abuse of office and money laundering offences over a two-year period when she was in office sent shock waves across the southern African region.

Ironically, Banda, who took over after the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012, was initially touted as a fighter for women’s rights, good governance and rooting out corruption. Banda is alleged to have benefited or not done enough to stop what became known as Cashgate- an apparent hacking of the government payment systems to favour fraud and corruption by officials and business people.

In Zimbabwe, several former cabinet ministers are facing various allegations of criminal abuse of office. Most of the arrest of the cabinet ministers are at the instigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission set up to investigate and prosecute any shady dealings within the public and private sectors.

Although the initiatives taken by South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi and other African countries are noble, analysts argue that for anti-corruption to be successful, they should not be seen as a political witch-hunt by the new leader in power, but rather be tackled in a credible manner by independent bodies answerable to the legislative institutions and not necessarily the executive.

With the World Bank and European Union estimating that about US$1.5 trillion of the world’s domestic product is lost through corruption, African governments seriously need to consider setting up cross-border corruption buster institutions to deal with cases of corruption in a coordinated manner.

In a recent interview with the Southern Times, chairperson of the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe, Engineer Martin Manhuwa said corruption was a major obstacle to the development of safe and adequate infrastructure in Africa.

“A World Bank and EU Commission estimate of the cost of corruption (bribery and fraud) generally is five percent of the world’s gross product which translates to US$1.5 trillion. Conservative estimate of cost of corruption in the international construction is five percent of the global construction sector, which translates to about US$200 billion,” Manhuwa said.

He said hailed the initiative taken by the African Union in declaring 2018 anti-corruption war but insisted that continental leaders needed to move from rhetoric to action in dealing with corruption.

He said despite the prevalence of corruption at all levels, things have changed from 20 years ago when corruption was widely regarded as normal, part of the culture, an inevitable part of business life and a necessary economic oil.

Manhuwa said it was refreshing to note that a British director can now go to jail for corrupt act committed overseas something that was inconceivable a few years ago. He said corruption was pervasive in developing countries because of weak institutions and the lack of effective checks and balances.

“It is mainly the funds from the developed world, the development banks and donors that circulate in corrupt practices in the developing world,” he said.

But fighting corruption can become a flirting illusion if countries fail to invest in peace and finding solutions to conflict. This is a point raised by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during his recent address at the 30th African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General thanked African governments for leading the way in contributing troops and police to help save lives and keep the peace around the world.

“Our first shared obligation is to confront the root causes of conflict by strengthening prevention through diplomacy and mediation. We also have an obligation to do much more to end conflicts and forge peace,” Guterres said.

He cited the Central African Republic and South Sudan where the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development as areas in which the UN was cooperating with the African Union.

The Secretary-General said it was gratifying that solutions for peace were Africa-owned, Africa-driven and Africa led.

But like most observers, Guterres is worried by the perennial conflicts that persists in some parts of Africa without tangible solutions in sight. He called for more strategic approach to peace operations and expressed concern that the number of peacekeeping casualties from 2016 doubled in 2017.

“We need different missions for different contexts, including peace enforcement and counter-terrorist operations. Partnership with the African Union and sub-regional organisations offers us the means to achieve this,” said Guterres. On corruption, Guterres commended AU for declaring 2018 as the African Anti-Corruption Year saying corruption contributes to the trafficking of people and drugs, and the plundering of natural resources and wildlife. He said the UN was working with national anti-corruption commissions to end impunity and bring perpetrators to justice. There is no doubt that the Secretary-General’s intentions are well-meaning, but one lingering question is the lack of explanation on interrogation on why there is no lasting solutions to conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, and Uganda where the US and Ugandan forces recently withdrew their search for fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, who has terrorised communities for decades.

The failure to deal with the troubled spots in the Great Lakes Region has led many to believe that they may be bigger players behind that are exacerbating the crisis for their own parochial personal material gains.

Writing for the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes in May 2016, Patrick Kanyangara argues that the root causes and dynamics of conflict in the Great Lakes Region are multiple and complex. He highlighted inequitable access to state and natural resources, a lack of equal opportunities to access political power and the proliferation of small arms as some of the factors that perpetuate conflict in the region.

“These factors also relate to structural problems of weak governance and economic mismanagement – such as an unaccountable security sector, debt burdens, and unpopular macro-economic policies, the collapse of social services and poor terms of trade. This section will focus on the main causes that trigger conflict in a country, which results in a regional spill-over such as ethnic divisions, lack of access to land and natural resources, and democracy and governance challenges,” said Kanyangara as he concluded his research.

Assuming that most national actors in the conflict ridden region are aware of these underlining factors causing instability, why have they failed to decisively deal with the issues? And why has the African Union, whose chairmanship has now been assumed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, himself a critical player in the Great Lakes region, not taken decisive action in resolving pertinent grievances in the region? Until these and more issues are permanently resolved, ordinary citizens will continue regarding the African Union as a feel good organisation without “gritty and teeth” in resolving its own problems. Even the fight against corruption will remain just a mantra to be pursued but never attained.