Corruption killing the African dream  

Imagine an Africa where children in a village have access to state-of-the-art school facilities. Imagine an Africa where people have access to modern health centres, adequately stocked and staffed, an Africa where everyone has clean water, sanitation and electricity.

That Africa seems so far away for many and appear to be a Utopian dream.

But the reality is, this dream can be attained, but it will come at a cost to the political elite of the continent.

This year’s African Union Summit declared 2018 as Africa’s year against corruption under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

It is encouraging to see how the current generation of African leaders agree to the fact that for the continent to develop and transform, certain habits need to be curtailed.

We are glad that our leaders on the continent are moving away from ignoring or treating the symptoms of what is hindering development and transformation on the continent.

By accepting that corruption is in the way of our progress, it means we can only work on solutions to address the predicament we find ourselves in.

It is with this approach that we will be able to restore Africa to its rightful place in the world, as a continent that is rich in natural resources.

We all know that statistics show that African countries and governments are among the most corrupt in the world.

We also know that those who benefit from the said corruption are not the Africans themselves.

In most cases, the corrupted African leaders only earn a microcosm of proceeds from corrupt activities.

We also know that the said proceeds are hidden in the very countries which castigate Africa and Africans for being corrupt and poor all the time.

It is also a fact that corruption robs the electorate of quality life because governments will no longer be able to provide world-class services to their citizens.

It must be noted that the world is now behind Africa and its citizens.

Many in the world have now realised who the main culprits are.

Many even forced their governments to pass laws which prohibit their citizens to get involved in corrupt activities outside of their borders.

This means those who made fortunes by bribing African leaders will now also face the wrath of the law in their home countries.

The civil society in many of those countries have also exposed and been fighting laws, in those countries, which encourage secrecy, by extension hiding proceeds of illicit activities.

All of these encouraging are signs that the African child has a fighting chance in the future, but it will all be in vain if African leaders do not change their mind-set and approach to fighting corruption.

There is a simple solution to the problem.

Do not be afraid to hold the culprits accountable.

The day African governments and leaders start taking stern action against “their own” is the day Africa will have a fighting chance to a brighter future.

Everywhere in the world responsible leaders are not afraid of holding each other accountable for their actions regardless of their affiliation to power.

And holding leaders accountable means countries will be putting the citizenry first.