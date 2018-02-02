Fashion -Trendy African attire – the in thing

Gracious Madondo

Clothing made and designed from African print fabrics is without doubt becoming Africa’s most celebrated fashion trend and imprinting a serious fashion statement from Cape to Cairo.

Wearing African clothes is a wonderful way to celebrate the African culture, heritage and simply appreciating the beauty of the motherland.

Clothes made from the African fabric have symbolic colours with a particular design and shape embodying a specific meaning. The clothing itself can be a symbol of status, creativity and allegiance to tribal roots.

Although the origins of authentic African garments are contested, they seem to have been popularised in countries like Togo, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Ghana.

The colours and the fabric textile all have significant representations of specific qualities and attributes with the black and white cloth normally worn at funerals as both the celebration of life and mourning of the departed.

The African attire is Africa’s signature item in the fashion world with various fabrics being remarkably beautiful and eye-catching.

The fabric is mostly cotton comprising mixtures of eye-popping colours. The print designs are often incorporations of symbolic elements of African culture, vegetation, animals and landscape.

Designers have taken the African attire to the next level, setting trends with the most fashionable and modern designs with the African print fabric.

Gone are the days when the African attire was known to be for the conservative elderly men and women.

Today, the African attire has become more fashionable and trendy even among the younger generation which is incorporating its own modernised designs.

Designers have taken the African attire to greater heights with creations such as sleeveless summer African dresses to jumpsuits, fashion jackets and blazers, shirts, skinny pants for both men and women, stylish shorts, and elegant skirts for the ladies.

Men shirts inspired by African prints range from casual to semi-casual with some preferring to pair them with formal pants for a more relaxed day at the office. For the young and more vibrant, shirts are usually a single colour t-shirt designed with just a bit of African print fabric patched stylishly on the shirt.

The dress designs have become iconic and revolutionary in the fashion circles. The dresses range from the simple and trendy summer dress to casual dresses to the elegant long flowing gowns. The elegant long dresses have become more popular with weddings because they are usually designed with lace material, which makes them perfect for wedding ceremonies.

The short trendy summer dress has over the years been polished and the designs have since evolved with designers throwing into the styling different materials such denim, multi-coloured glass polished beads, lace materials and nets.

Couples and families have since adopted the material and wear matching African outfits on special occasions or just on any ordinary day hanging outdoors or at home.

These outfits are simply adorable and are a great way of celebrating the African spirit of family.

Designers also use the African print fabric to create accessories to lighten up and beautify outfits or to simply give any outfit an African traditional touch. Such accessories include shoes, clutch bags, necklaces and chokers styled with African print fabric.

This new fashion trend has broken the age restriction as folks from all age groups have embraced this trend-setting fashion statement.

Today many individuals can be spotted in these traditional but African creations looking magnificent, embracing the spirit of Africa through dress.